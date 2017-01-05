Huffpost Canada Style ca
YouTube Star Manny Gutierrez Becomes Maybelline's First-Ever Male Ambassador

It's another big day for the beauty world!

Maybelline kicked off 2017 in a fabulous way by naming Manny Gutierrez their first-ever male ambassador.


The Instagram makeup star, who has over three million followers, appears in the cosmetics brand’s ad for their Big Shot Mascara by Colossal alongside fellow Insta beauty guru, Shayla Mitchell. In the campaign, the new faces of Maybelline channel "that boss life."


According to Teen Vogue, the vlogger, who goes by Manny MUA, released a statement saying he was "‘thrilled to be able to work with a global brand like Maybelline that is recognizing male influencer talent and is willing to shine a spotlight on it."


"Honestly I couldn't be more honored [or] thrilled!," he continued. "Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me!"

Former campaign ambassadors for Maybelline include Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and Jourdan Dunn. No big deal. Guiterrez is in good company.


Maybelline's announcement comes after CoverGirl took the first massive step forward by naming vlogger and social media star James Charles as their first-ever male brand ambassador back in October.


Just like Manny's Instagram bio states, "boys deserve just as much cosmetic recognition."


And we agree! We love seeing diversity in the beauty industry.

