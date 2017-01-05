ADVERTISEMENT

It's another big day for the beauty world!

Maybelline kicked off 2017 in a fabulous way by naming Manny Gutierrez their first-ever male ambassador.

A photo posted by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:02pm PST

The Instagram makeup star, who has over three million followers, appears in the cosmetics brand’s ad for their Big Shot Mascara by Colossal alongside fellow Insta beauty guru, Shayla Mitchell. In the campaign, the new faces of Maybelline channel "that boss life."

According to Teen Vogue, the vlogger, who goes by Manny MUA, released a statement saying he was "‘thrilled to be able to work with a global brand like Maybelline that is recognizing male influencer talent and is willing to shine a spotlight on it."

"Honestly I couldn't be more honored [or] thrilled!," he continued. "Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me!"

Former campaign ambassadors for Maybelline include Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and Jourdan Dunn. No big deal. Guiterrez is in good company.

A photo posted by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:12pm PST

Maybelline's announcement comes after CoverGirl took the first massive step forward by naming vlogger and social media star James Charles as their first-ever male brand ambassador back in October.

Meet @JamesCharles: makeup artist, boundary breaker, and the newest COVERGIRL! Spread the word by regramming using #COVERGIRLJames. A photo posted by COVERGIRL (@covergirl) on Oct 11, 2016 at 7:03am PDT

Just like Manny's Instagram bio states, "boys deserve just as much cosmetic recognition."

Maybe HE'S born with it 😉 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) January 5, 2017

And we agree! We love seeing diversity in the beauty industry.

