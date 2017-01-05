YouTube Star Manny Gutierrez Becomes Maybelline's First-Ever Male Ambassador
It's another big day for the beauty world!
Maybelline kicked off 2017 in a fabulous way by naming Manny Gutierrez their first-ever male ambassador.
The Instagram makeup star, who has over three million followers, appears in the cosmetics brand’s ad for their Big Shot Mascara by Colossal alongside fellow Insta beauty guru, Shayla Mitchell. In the campaign, the new faces of Maybelline channel "that boss life."
We knew you couldn't wait! That Boss Life part II starring #bigshotmascara, @makeupshayla, @mannymua733 and #mnysweepstakes winner, @jflowers1533 is here! Make sure you share your boss looks with us using #bigshotmascara and stay tuned for more this 2017 as we will continue to do big things with @makeupshayla, @mannymua733 and YOU. Now, let's get bossed up. 👊🏼
According to Teen Vogue, the vlogger, who goes by Manny MUA, released a statement saying he was "‘thrilled to be able to work with a global brand like Maybelline that is recognizing male influencer talent and is willing to shine a spotlight on it."
"Honestly I couldn't be more honored [or] thrilled!," he continued. "Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me!"
Former campaign ambassadors for Maybelline include Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and Jourdan Dunn. No big deal. Guiterrez is in good company.
Maybelline's announcement comes after CoverGirl took the first massive step forward by naming vlogger and social media star James Charles as their first-ever male brand ambassador back in October.
Just like Manny's Instagram bio states, "boys deserve just as much cosmetic recognition."
Maybe HE'S born with it 😉
— Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) January 5, 2017
And we agree! We love seeing diversity in the beauty industry.
