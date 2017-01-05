Huffpost Canada Living ca
If You're Not Seeing Results, You Might Be Doing The Wrong Workout

If you hate running and aren't seeing any results from your daily sprints, you now have an excuse to stop.

Researchers from Queen's University and the University of Ottawa believe when it comes to working out there is an exercise for everyone.

In a recent study published in the journal PLOS One, the researchers examined the physical fitness of 21 participants over the course of three weeks. During the test period participants were asked to ride a stationary bike for 30 minutes four times a week. At the end of the three weeks the researchers noticed minor aerobic improvement among two thirds of the subjects.

The test group was re-examined a few months later, with changes to the exercise routine. Instead of riding steady, participants were asked to do sprint intervals throughout the 30 minute period. At the end of the second test the researchers once again noticed little improvement amongst two thirds of the group.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to exercise,” Brendon Gurd, an associate professor of kinesiology at Queen’s University and an author on the study, told The New York Times.

To Gurd's point, some participants noticed a great improvement in their physical endurance after the test was completed. Those unaffected by the exercise are believed to be non-responders, meaning their bodies are simply rejecting the type of exercise they have chosen.

Unfortunately, finding the best exercise for you isn't easy. Gurd suggests simply trying different activities and measuring your fitness levels by checking your pulse before and after you work out. Over time, the exercises should also start to feel easier, and if they don't it might be time to try something new.

Exercises that Show Results After One Workout
  Jumps

    If there is one exercise that will bring the fastest results with the minimal amount of time, it is Plyometrics, also known as jump training, Brown says. "As long as you get low enough and you propel yourself up, you're going to start seeing a lot more development in your glutes and thighs. The muscles exert maximum force in short intervals of time. Jumping jacks of other jumps in combination with lunges (if you do them correctly) and hamstring exercises for a more advanced workout. Another "killer combination" is 25 jump squats, 25 burpees, 25 jump lunges.

  One-leg exercises

    "One leg is stronger than two halves of legs," Brown says. This is called "bilateral deficit." It's completely counter-intuitive, she adds, but it works very effectively. Single-leg (Romanian) deadlifts while holding 8-12lbs dumbbells, or a Bulgarian split squat, will show a lot of definition really quickly, especially in your thighs, Brown says.

  Kettlebell swings

    People may not see results immediately, but they will definitely feel a change, Brown says. Done with proper technique, kettlebell swings and Goblet squats, while holding a kettlebell will challenge you. Your hamstrings, glutes and inner thighs are guaranteed to be sore for a few days. The swings, which are a high-intensity move, work your entire backside, making it look more toned.

  Crunches on Bosu Ball

    For flat abs, try crunches or other ab exercises that you normally do while sitting on a Bosu Ball. "You will feel the difference right away," Brown says. There is going to be definition on your abdominal muscles within a week, especially if you are a thin person. Your muscles are working harder than normal because you have to balance yourself on an unstable surface to sculpt your core and tone your muscles.

  TRX chest press

    TRX programs are a good example of effective functional training, Brown says. It focuses on strength exercises that increase endurance and flexibility so your body has a wide range of motion. There are some very difficult exercises, but the least you can do is a chest press. TRX chest presses are like pushups on cables.

