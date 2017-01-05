Huffpost Canada British Columbia ca
Edition: ca
Region: BC

Royal Tour 2016: RCMP Costs For Royal Visit Came To $2 Million

 |  By Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

VICTORIA —The RCMP says it spent about $2 million on policing costs during last year's eight-day visit to British Columbia and Yukon by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two young children.

The total bill was released following a federal Access to Information request for RCMP costs during the visit that began Sept. 24. But the total could still change if additional expenditures are added later this year, the documents say.

The records show the largest expenses were connected to pay, overtime and travel costs, which totalled about $1.9 million.

RCMP pay and overtime was pegged at $1.37 million. But the amounts for regular pay and overtime pay are not separated. The documents also do not provide the number of RCMP officers assigned to the tour.

royal visitCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a cultural welcome in Carcross during the Royal Tour of Canada on Sept. 28, 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

The documents also report almost $73,000 in pay and overtime for other police costs. Municipal police departments in the Victoria and Vancouver areas were involved in the royal visit.

The RCMP's travel bill was $532,097, the documents say.

Prince William and Kate visited several communities in B.C. and Yukon, with one of the highlights coming when they attended a garden party at Government House in Victoria with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The B.C. government is expected to release its final costs for the tour on Jan. 13, while the federal government has yet to release its final tally. Ottawa released a budget estimate of $855,600 last October for the tour.

royal visitThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are presented with personalized sports shirts for Prince George and Princess Charlotte by BC Premier Christy Clark. (Photo: Getty Images)

Yukon's Department of Tourism and Culture reported costs of $11,754.76 for the time the Duke and Duchess spent in Whitehorse and Carcross. Yukon is expected to release further costs related to other government departments.

The most costly item reported in the Yukon documents was related to an event at the MacBride Museum in Whitehorse where a former telegraph operator helped Prince William and Kate tweet a royal welcome message to the world using Second World War technology. There was a bill of $4,250 to implement Morse code translation software.

The federal tour cost estimates from last October included a total hospitality estimate of $54,590 and a travel forecast of $305,350.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Royal Visit To Canada 2016
of
  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make they way by canoe to Haida Heritage Centre and Museum on the island of Haida Gwaii, B.C. where they received a First Nations welcome during the Royal Tour of Canada.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make they way by canoe to Haida Heritage Centre and Museum

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Skidegate Heritage Centre on a visit to Haida Gwaii, B.C. on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Haida Heritage Centre on Sept. 30

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Skidegate Heritage Centre on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the island of Haida Gwaii on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Haida Heritage Centre on Sept. 30

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Haida Heritage Centre on Sept. 30

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Haida Heritage Centre on Sept. 30

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet with patients at the new Haida Gwaii Hospital on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Kate Middleton arrives to head out on a fishing trip with Skidegate youth centre children on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge head out on a fishing trip with Skidegate youth centre children while visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C. on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge head out on a fishing trip with Skidegate youth centre children while visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C. on Sept. 30.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    The royal family attends a children's party for military families on Sept. 29.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge play with a balloon at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    The royal family stands with a balloon maker at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29. The Duchess wore a white Chloe dress for the occasion.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    Prince George plays with bubbles at a children's party for military families during the royal tour of Canada on Sept. 29.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Carcross on Sept. 28, 2016.

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

    The Duchess of Cambridge wore a grey coat by Canadian designer Sentaler.

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

    Kate Middleton claps along with a performance.

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

    The Duchess of Cambridge wore a grey coat by Canadian designer Sentaler.

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays with children in the playground in Carcross.

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Montana mountain in Carcross on Sept. 28, 2016.

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is hugged by a local as she visits Montana mountain in Carcross on Sept. 28, 2016. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

    Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge receive a cultural welcome by the First Nation people.

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the MacBride Museum.

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge sit as stories are read to children at McBride Museum.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the University of British Columbia campus in Kelowna on Sept. 27, 2016.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Mission Hill Winery.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sample Indian food cooked by Vikram Vij at visit Mission Hill Winery on Sept. 27, 2016.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet a mascot as they watch a game of volleyball at the University of British Columbia in Kelowna.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

    The royal couple are presented with sport shirts.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

  • Day 3 - Victoria

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception at Government House on Sept. 26, 2016 in Victoria, B.C.

  • Day 3 - Victoria

  • Day 3 - Victoria

  • Day 3 - Victoria

  • Day 3 - Victoria

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge gives a speech during a visit to the Great Bear Rainforest and to meet the Bella Bella First Nations community on Sept. 26, 2016. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambride visit the Great Bear Rainforest. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet a young First Nations boy in the Great Bear Rainforest in Bella Bella, British Columbia on Sept. 26, 2016.

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge receive gifts as they attend an official welcome and performance from Bella Bella First Nations community at Wawiska Community Hall on Sept. 26, 2016. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet native elders in Bella Bella, B.C.

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend an official welcome and performance from Bella Bella First Nations Community at Wawiska Community Hall on September 26, 2016 in Bella Bella, Canada. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets children of Bella Bella on B.C.'s central coast during an official welcome performance on Sept. 26, 2016.

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge received homemade "dancing vests" for their children from the Heiltsuk Nation.

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Gov. Gen. David Johnston, left, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet a hereditary chief of the Heiltsuk Nation.

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Bad weather changed many travel plans for the royal couple on the B.C. central coast.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from a girl during their visit to the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia New Welcome Centre on Sept. 25, 2016.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau leave the Immigrant Services Society, a charitable organization that provides targeted programs for refugees, women, children and youth on Sept. 25, 2016.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    The dignitaries meet members of TechStart and MY Circle youth.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are given teddy bears by a young girl during a visit to Sheway, a charity that helps vulnerable mothers battling issues such as addiction on Sept. 25, 2016.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    The Duchess of Cambridge greets Vancouverites after arriving from Victoria on Sept. 25, 2016. She wore a dress by Alexander McQueen.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Vancouver via seaplane on Sept. 25, 2016.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Vancouver via seaplane on Sept. 25, 2016.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince William address the crowd at a welcome ceremony at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Sept. 24, 2016.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince William chats with his wife Catherine.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to First Nations elders.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at a ceremony outside B.C.'s Legislative Assembly.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince William and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands at Victoria Airport as the governor general looks on.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Kate Middleton wore a Jenny Packham dress, Lock & Co hat and Gianvito Rossi pumps, along with a maple leaf brooch — a royal family heirloom.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    With Princess Charlotte.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince George made headlines for snubbing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attempts to high five, low five, and handshake with the toddler.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    The royal family descend their airplane at the Victoria's International Airport on Sept. 24, 2016.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince George stands on the tarmac.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Kate Middleton carries Princess Charlotte shortly after landing at Victoria's International Airport.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive in Victoria on Sep. 24, 2016.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Sharon Johnston (left), wife of Governor General David Johnston, stands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and B.C. Premier Christy Clark at Victoria's International Airport to greet the British royal family on Sept. 24, 2016.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations