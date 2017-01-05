Huffpost Canada ca
Same-Sex Parenting Studies: Research Proves Sexual Orientation Of Parents Doesn't Matter

Yet another study proves that it doesn't matter at all whether or not kids have same-sex parents.

Rachel Farr, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Kentucky, conducted the study, which was recently published in the Developmental Psychology journal.

Farr studied 100 families who adopted children at infancy. Half the parents were same-sex and the other half were opposite sex. She concluded: "Rather than family structure, available research on early child development indicates that family processes matter more to child outcomes."

A child's behaviour is more influenced by: parenting stress, parenting approaches and couple relationship adjustment.

She writes: "Regardless of parental sexual orientation, children (in the study) had fewer behaviour problems over time when their adoptive parents indicated experiencing less parenting stress. Higher family functioning when children were school-age was predicted by lower parenting stress and fewer child behaviour problems when children were preschool-age."

For more details on the research, watch the video above.

This just further proves what the American Psychological Association already said more than 10 years ago: “the adjustment, development, and psychological well-being of children is unrelated to parental sexual orientation… children of lesbian and gay parents are as likely as those of heterosexual parents to flourish.”

Conversations