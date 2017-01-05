ADVERTISEMENT

Many girls dream of owning a horse, and most don’t get one.

But one 18-year-old from New Zealand found a solution — riding her cow instead.

Hannah Simpson jumped on Brown Swiss cow Lilac at age 11 after a dare from her brother, she told The Guardian.

Lilac didn’t seem to mind. Seven years later, her "best friend" still enjoys going for rides and will even jump over obstacles more than a metre high if she feels like it, Simpson said.

"She is a cow and I can’t expect her to ride like a horse. Without a bit of prodding she wouldn’t really do anything, she has a very chilled-out nature."

The teen doesn’t use a saddle, just a halter and a small stick, but said her steed has bucked her off many times.

She recently shared an impressive video on Instagram of Lilac jumping about a metre over the base of a tree.

Simpson told CBC As It Happens guest host Helen Mann that she and the heifer attract a lot of stares and questions, as well as the occasional negative comment.

"But also there was a vet that commented it should be fine for the cow as long as you don't overdo it and if she's happy with it then that's fine," she said.

Simpson now has her coveted horse, but keeps riding Lilac, even though she’s "stubborn" and "lazy," she told As It Happens.

"She's really friendly and loves cuddles and scratches — and food!" she said.