The U.S. ambassador to Canada has confirmed that he is stepping down from his position later this month after an order from president-elect Donald Trump's transition team.

"As requested, I have resigned as US ambassador to Canada effective 1/20," Bruce Heyman wrote on Twitter on Friday, adding that he and his wife will be moving from Ottawa "on or around that date."



U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman speaks to journalists at Rideau Hall in Ottawa in 2014. (Photo: Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Reuters reported that a message from the State Department just before Christmas required ambassadors appointed by outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama to vacate the posts by Inauguration Day, according to Mark Gilbert, the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand.

As requested I have resigned as US Ambassador to Canada effective 1/20. @vshey & I will depart on or around that date. #cdnpoli #uscanada — Bruce A. Heyman (@BruceAHeyman) January 6, 2017

