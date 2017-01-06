Chinese New Year Horoscope: What It Means To Have A Baby Born In The Year Of The Rooster
Chinese New Year comes early this year! On January 28, 2017, the world will usher in the Year of the Fire Rooster.
This date was determined by the Chinese lunar calendar, which associates each year with a zodiac animal on a 12-year cycle. Each cycle is also assigned one of five elements: fire, earth, metal, wood or water.
Each zodiac animal and element is associated with very specific character traits, which are believed to be prominent in people born that year.
So what does this mean for babies born in 2017’s Year of the Fire Rooster? Flip through the slideshow below to find out, or watch the video above!
Roosters are full of ambition and charm. But while they are confident, self-motivated individuals, they can also be pompous. Roosters are also very sociable people who love being the center of attention. Strengths: hardworking, loyal, trustworthy, leaders Weaknesses: critical, vain, impatient, selfish
People born in 1957 and 2017 are Fire Roosters. This means that they are “trustworthy, with a strong sense of timekeeping and responsibility at work,” according to China Highlights. Fire Roosters are also excellent leaders, highly organized and incredibly honest. However, sometimes they can be “overly blunt,” which can hurt others’ feelings.
Good Match: Roosters are most compatible with people born in the Year of the Ox (1997, 2009, 2021) or the Year of the Snake (2001, 2013, 2025). This is because they all have similar ways of thinking and are conscious of their life goals. Their habits also complement each other well. Bad Match: Roosters are not as compatible with people born in the Year of the Rat (2008, 2020), Rabbit (2011, 2023), Horse (2014, 2026), or Dog (2006, 2018). This is because these signs have very different opinions and attitudes. Some of them can also be sensitive to the Rooster’s constant bragging.
According to China Highlights, Roosters are very hardworking, resourceful and active, which is why they make great sales people, journalists, teachers, firemen and police officers.
Numbers: 5, 7, 8 Colours: gold, brown, yellow Flowers: gladiola Directions: South, Southwest
• Michael Caine (1933) • Goldie Hawn (1945) • Jennifer Aniston (1969) • Cate Blanchett (1969) • Matthew McConaughey (1969) • Elijah Wood (1981) • Justin Timberlake (1981) • Britney Spears (1981) • Ariana Grande (1993)