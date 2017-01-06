January 28, 2014 Vice President Joe Biden walks from the Senate side to the House Side, with Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, and Dick Durbin, before the State of the Union Address, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2014. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann)

March 3, 2013 Vice President Joe Biden marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge with Congresswoman Terri Sewell and Congressman John Lewis, during the 48th annual Bridge Crossing Ceremony in Selma, Alabama. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann)

April 26, 2013 Vice President Joe Biden talks with Senator John McCain before speaking at the McCain Institute for International Leadership Sedona Forum in Sedona, Arizona, April 26, 2013. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann)

April 12, 2013 Vice President Joe Biden jokes with Julia Louis-Dreyfus of the TV show, “VEEP,” as she sits at his desk in the Vice President's West Wing office at the White House, April 12, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

April 8, 2014 Vice President Joe Biden meets with SEAL dog “Chopper” and his handler, Trevor Maroshek, a Navy SEAL Veteran, and Trevor’s wife, Rujuta, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann)

March 19, 2013 Vice President Joe Biden greets nuns outside of St. Peter's Basilica after attending the Inauguration Mass of Pope Francis in Vatican City, Vatican. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann)

March 3, 2013 Vice President Joe Biden serves rolls during the Whitehall Neck Sportsman Club's Wild Game Dinner at the Volunteer Fire Hall in Leipsic, DE. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann)

President Barack Obama, with Vice President Joe Biden, conducts a conference call with Rob Nabors, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to discuss the federal government shutdown and debt ceiling, in the Oval Office, Oct. 15, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs at a remark by Vice President Joe Biden as they wait for the start of a press statement by President Barack Obama and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in the Oval Office Aug. 18, 2009. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

Navy corpsmen help Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden into gowns before meeting with patients and their families during a Christmas visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Dec. 25, 2011. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann)

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden participate in a "Let's Move!" video taping on the Colonnade of the White House, Feb. 21, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden participate in a "Let's Move!" video taping on the Colonnade of the White House, Feb. 21, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden ride in the motorcade from the White House to the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., July 21, 2010, to sign the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Welcome aboard: Vice President Joe Biden jogs up the stairs to Air Force Two at Lambert St. Louis International Airport, in St. Louis, Missouri, August 20, 2010.

Vice President Joe Biden meets with members of the Fort Campbell Falcons high school football team during a visit to Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb. 11, 2011. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann)

Vice President Joe Biden visits with troops in the 4–2 Stryker Brigade outside the mess hall at Camp Victory, Iraq, January 23, 2010.

In most countries, the Vice President has formal bilateral meetings with his counterpart. However, in Mongolia, after the official bilateral meeting, Vice President Joe Biden and Mongolian Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold attended a cultural demonstration, and after watching the archery demonstration, decided to try it for themselves. Ulaanbataar, Mongolia, August 22, 2011.

Vice President Joe Biden leans forward into the window light as he waits for the blades on the helicopter to spin down before boarding Air Force Two at Pristina Airport in Kosovo, Friday, May 22, 2009.

As the sun sets over the rugged snow capped mountains, Vice President Joe Biden pins a Bronze Star on Staff Sergeant Workman at Forward Operating Base Airborne in Wardak Province, Afghanistan. January 11, 2011.

When we landed at Southwest Florida International Airport aboard Air Force Two, it was still raining, but by the time we taxied to our parking spot the rain had let up and a rainbow was starting to form in the sky. I tried to get into position to capture the rainbow and the Vice President de-planing, and Air Force Two. As he walked to the cars, he gave me a thumbs-up — and that was the photo. September 28, 2012.

Vice President Joe Biden salutes as he approaches Marine Two after landing at Joint Base Andrews aboard Air Force Two. June 6, 2012.

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk around the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, July 24, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Arm in arm with Congresswoman Terri Sewell and Civil rights legend and Congressman John Lewis, Vice President Joe Biden marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 48th annual Bridge Crossing Ceremony in Selma, Alabama. March 3, 2013.

Vice President Joe Biden smiles and waves as his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, introduces him at an event in Lynchburg, Virginia. October 27, 2012.

While visiting Singapore, Vice President Joe Biden toured the U.S.S. Freedom and watched a tactical team demonstration. Changi Navy Base, Singapore, July 27, 2013.

Vice President Joe Biden and Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter shake hands before eating lunch at the Old Ferry Landing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Sept. 3, 2014.

Vice President Joe Biden talks with staffers Carri Twigg, Vinay Reddy, John Flynn, Stef Feldman, Don Graves, and Marc Aidinoff aboard Air ForceTwo. January 24, 2015.

Vice President Joe Biden and granddaughter Finnegan Biden are briefed by Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Edwan, Commander of the United Nations Command Security Battalion, as they look out over the De Militarized Zone. December 7, 2013.

Vice President Joe Biden and granddaughter Finnegan Biden tour the Dachau Concentration camp with Max Mannheimer, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, in Dachau, Germany. February 8, 2015.

Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks on ending campus sexual assault during an “It’s On Us” Event at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Urbana, Illinois, April 23, 2015.