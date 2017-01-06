Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Dad Fired For Attending Baby's Birth Gets Plenty Of Job Offers

A New Hampshire father was fired after he missed work to see the birth of his son.

Lamar Austin was on a 90-day probation contract with private security group Salerno Protective Services. The 30-year-old father, who was supposed to be on call 24/7, missed his shift on Dec. 30 and 31 because his wife, Lindsay, went into labour on Friday evening.

The couple welcomed their son, Cainan, early on Jan. 1, but an hour into the new year, Austin received a text from his employer informing him he had been terminated.

According to the Concord Monitor, Salerno Protective Services was within their legal right to do this since New Hampshire is an “at-will employment” state, which means an employer can fire an employee for any reason.

Speaking to the newspaper about losing his job, Austin said: “It was hard, but if I have to choose between work and family, I’m always going to pick my family.”

After the Concord Monitor first reported Austin’s story, it hit home for Sara Persechino, a Massachusetts mom-of-two and an advocate of paid family leave. As a result, Persechino started a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds for Austin and his family.

“No one should have to choose between their family and their job,” the mom wrote on the fundraising site. “Welcoming a new baby to a family should be a joyous time.”

Since then, Austin’s story has spread even further and he has now received three job offers, as well as an apprenticeship from a business manager at Concord’s International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, The Telegraph reports.

Austin previously told the Concord Monitor, “Sometimes you lose something and you get something even better.” It looks like he was right!

  • #10 Slovakia

    Duration: 34 weeks (37 for single moms and 43 for multiples) Wages paid: 65 per cent Parents (overwhelmingly moms) on parental leave are entitled to work without sacrificing their benefits. Still, the country has the lowest rate of working mothers of kids children under the age of six in the European Union: 37.6 per cent, compared to the EU average of 58.9 per cent.

  • #9 Norway

    Duration: 36 to 46 weeks Wages paid: 100 per cent for the shorter leave, 80 per cent for the longer Norway’s so-called daddy quota was introduced in 1993 — four weeks of use-it-or-lose-it parental leave that has since been bumped up to 12 weeks. Interestingly, moms are only required to take six weeks off after having a baby.

  • #8 Albania

    Duration: 365 days Wages paid: 80 per cent for 150 days after the birth, and 50 per cent for the rest. Albania is a largely agrarian economy, with small-scale farming accounting for half of employment. Still, it is surprisingly progressive when it comes to mat leave; meanwhile, just across the Adriatic, Italian moms get five months of leave at 80% of pay.

  • #7 Canada

    Duration: 52 Weeks Wages paid: Moms get 55 per cent (up to a maximum of $485 per week) for 17 weeks; the remaining 35 weeks can be split between parents, at the same rate. To qualify, you must work 600 hours and pay in to the Employment Insurance system in the year before you initiate a claim. You can also generate a small amount of extra income while on parental leave (though be warned: It’s based on a new and intensely complicated formula that almost negates the value of doing so

  • #6 Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Duration: One year Wages paid: 82 per cent for first 30 days, 75 per cent for the rest. Yet another former Yugoslav republic, with an economy still highly reliant on foreign aid, makes the Top 10. Bosnia has a birth rate of just 1.25 babies per woman, putting it at No. 218 out of 224 nations (Singapore’s is the lowest, at 0.79).

  • #5 United Kingdom

    Duration: 52 weeks Wages paid: 90 per cent The U.K. is second on that MIT/Harvard list of socially progressive countries. But we have to wonder: Does the Duchess of Cornwall qualify for maternity leave benefits now that she’s at home with wee George?

  • #4 Serbia

    Duration: 52 weeks Wages paid: 100 per cent The maternity leave benefits might be great, but just 38.3 per cent of women in this former Yugoslav republic participate in the workforce, well below the European Union average of 58.5 per cent.

  • #3 Denmark

    Duration: 52 weeks Wages paid: 100 per cent For the second year running, Denmark was ranked number one in the World Happiness Report. The country has the second-highest level of female employment in Europe and generous family benefits that amount to 4.2 per cent of the country’s GDP. Plus, babies six months and up are guaranteed a daycare spot.

  • #2 Croatia

    Duration: 1 year Wages paid: 100 per cent Over and above the one year of paid leave, either parent is entitled to stay out of the workforce until their child turns three. That stretch of leave is unpaid, but the parent continues to collect medical insurance and accrue pension benefits.

  • #1 Sweden

    Duration: 420 days Wages paid: 80 per cent Ikea, H&M, Alexander Skarsgård — this tiny Nordic nation has a lot going for it. And in April, Sverige was ranked the world’s most progressive country by a joint MIT/Harvard study. Its generous parental leave — which can be spread over eight years, and two months of which must be taken by dad — is a major factor.

