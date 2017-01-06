January 1, 2015 Tampa, FL

"Here is a picture of my husband holding our newborn son for the first time." Red Deer, AB March 4 2015

"This is Neil MacLean holding our son Finn on August 24, 2013. Proud daddy!"

Alberta March 8th 2014

"Here is my husband with our newborn baby girl MacKenzie. It was taken December 5, 2007. We live in Quispamsis, N.B."

Grande Prairie, AB June 30, 2012

The camera we used did not pan out but this is the first photo I have of my husband and our daughter. This is always how she ends her days, on Daddy's chest.

"September 10th, 2014, Oliver shown here with his daddy Musoke Sendaula. The clothes we had bought for him were too big, he came two weeks early! Funny to think he used to swim in all his clothing, now we have trouble keeping up with the growth spurts! (Taken in St Catharines, Ontario)."

April 8, 2015 Regina, Saskatchewan

"[This] is a photo of my husband holding our son for the first time -- love at first sight!" Brampton, Ontario July 25, 2014

"This photo was taken Feb 20, 2009. This is my husband Patrick with our son in the nursery, after I needed an emergency c-section."

"My husband Adam Campbell with our son Cillian on August 7, 2007. (Cornwall, Ontario)"

"My husband Adam Campbell with our daughter Addison on March 23, 2009."

"My husband Adam Campbell and I with our daughter Ainsley on July 22, 2011. (Cornwall, Ontario)"

"This is my husband Thomas Corrigan with our daughters Ayla and Kenzie. We live in Winnipeg (although these three were all born in Florida), and this photo was taken the day Kenzie was born September 1, 2009. Ayla picked out her and daddy's shirts for the special occasion."

Both these pictures were taken on June 27, 2014, right in the middle of World Pride in Toronto. This picture shows just how proud we were to welcome our little man into the world. The picture below was a selfie we took right after my husband BJ Barone cut the umbilical cord. Words can not express what we were feeling.

The second picture was the picture seen around the world! Taken by Lindsay Foster, the picture shows my husband and I welcoming Milo Huxton Nelson-Barone to the world! He was still attached to Kathy via umbilical cord when the picture was snapped. I was feeling fear (I didn't want to hurt Kathy or drop the baby!) and so much happiness!

July 11, 2014 St. Catharines, ON

"The first and only time getting to hold his first baby before passing away. Picture taken on June 22, 2006. Minto, NB."

April 19, 2015

November 4, 2011 Sault Ste Marie, ON

"My husband, Colin Fadum, holding our twins for the very first time (Matthew and Madeline) on August, 16, 2011. Emergency c-section where I was knocked out completely. Both were placed in his arms at the same time! Taken in Port Alberni, BC."

"My parents and me, 34 years ago."

"My husband John McLaughlin holding our son Dylan for the first time on April 2, 2010. Taken at the DECH in Fredericton, NB."

"My husband John McLaughlin holding our daughter Eve for the first time, on July 15, 2014. Taken at the DECH in Fredericton, NB."

"My husband Scott holding our daughter Sadie, born May 29, 2015, in Toronto, ON."

"My husband Mike Childs holding our sweet baby girl Ava Sue on March 7, 2007. Burlington, Ontario."

"This is a picture of my husband Noel, holding our daughter Violet. She was born in Regina, SK but we are from Estevan, SK. Photo taken March 29, 2013, the day she was born."

"This is another picture I would like to submit. This is my husband Noel on our wedding day with my son Gabriel from a previous relationship. He said his vows to me and then called Gabriel up. He presented a dog tag with the name Krohn on it and then vowed to him that he would adopt him and be his father, the one he deserved. And he has been ever since. This picture was taken right after he placed the dog tag around Gabe's neck on May 21, 2011 in Regina, SK. Gabriel's adoption was completed less than a week before his sister was born on March 29, 2013. My husband became a father twice in one week."

December 2014 Milton, ON

"This is my husband, Rob Madore, holding our son Léo on June 14, 2014. It's the first photo I have of them together. Léo was born in Ottawa on June 13, 2014."

"My boyfriend Roger Lovell with our daughter Alleigh May. December 24, 2013. Fort McMurray, Alberta."

"JY St. Germain holding his son Jackson seconds after he was born Boxing Day 2014. Daddy's birthday is Christmas Eve and I was born on Labour Day so we have a holiday family! Grande Prairie, AB."

"Todd O'Connell holding our daughter Piper the day she was born September 11, 2008, in Vancouver, BC."

"My dad holding me in the adoption office for the first time, October 10, 1975, which then became what we called 'Gotcha Day'! Stratford, Ontario."

May 20, 2015 Whitby, ON

"Dad doing skin to skin with our 34-week preemie Avalyn weighing 4 lbs, 15 oz born January 6, 2015. We live in Northern BC! This was taken shortly after she was moved to the NICU where we stayed for four weeks in Prince George, a four-hour drive from home."

"He wasn't there for our first. So this meant a lot for him to be there for me and the birth of his baby girl!"

July 8, 2014 Kitchener, Ontario

"James Thomas Brighton born February 2, 2013, came into our lives February 16, 2013. Officially adopted August 26, 2013. Our gift! Daddy Matthew holding the day we brought him home."

"He doesn't love anyone in this world as much as he loves his boy!" March 28, 2011 New Liskeard, Ontario

January 22, 2013 Maple Ridge, BC

"Hard to see in the pictures, but daddy is crying like a baby. Wearing a transformers shirt, he transformed into a father that day." June 26, 2014 Montreal, Quebec

July 14, 2010 Victoria, BC

November 28, 2014 North Bay, ON

May 1, 2014 St. Louis, Missouri

September 24, 2014 Vancouver, BC

November 6, 2011 Valleyfield, Quebec

October 20 Kingston, ON

May 18, 2014 Edmonton, AB

November 7, 2013 Nanaimo, BC

January, 8 2015 Calgary, AB

June 4, 2009 Los Angeles, CA

March 6, 2015 Los Angeles, CA

"Picture taken the day she was born March 10, 2014, in Woodstock, ON.Some skin to skin with her daddy."

September 12, 2014 Montreal, Quebec

March 20, 2015 Swan Hills, AB

December 31, 2013 Detroit, Michigan

August 13, 2013 North Bay, ON

"I had an emergency c-section and daddy made sure baby got skin to skin as soon as possible in the NICU. It melted my heart." May 18, 2015 Peterboroug, ON

April 4, 2013 Augusta, GA

January 12, 2011 White Rock, BC

July 12, 2013 Keewatin, Ontario

January 26, 2015 Keewatin, Ontario

March 23, 2015 Nanaimo, BC

November 24, 2014 Brisbane, Australia

April 17, 2014. Regina, SK

October 10, 2014 Edmonton, AB

Vancouver, BC May 6, 2015

"She was love at first sight and the kisses didn't stop. You never forget that moment." May 23, 2009 Newmarket, Ontario

October 2 Montreal, QC

February 22, 2014 Hamilton, Ontario

December 11, 2014 Kingston, ON

"Daddy holding Mattias Emerrick on October 30, 2008 -- his fourth son. Mattias almost didn't make it due to the umbilical cord wrapped twice around his neck. The best and worst day of my life so far."

March 1, 2011 Vancouver, BC

January 16, 2012 Buffalo, MN

September 10, 2014 Buffalo, MN

March 31, 2015 Tyler, TX

August 2, 2014 Oshawa, ON

"You can tell, even with the mask on, that proud grin is ear to ear." January 2014 Alberta

"After being sick during my delivery this is the first time he could actually take in how wonderful our baby was." April 4, 2009 Toronto

Nov 3, 2014 Black River, MB

November 24, 2011 Banff, AB

"This is a picture of my amazing husband Jorge holding our daughter Caitlyn for the first time. She and her brother were born five weeks early on October 10, 2014. Her brother was admitted to the NICU right after birth. This picture was taken the day they were born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in the recovery room. They are both healthy 8 month olds now. This is Jorge's first Father's Day."

"Joshua Bezuidenhout was born July 11, 2009, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to a Canadian mama and Tanzanian papa. We are all in Edmonton now!"

January 9, 2009 London, Ontario

"She is minutes old in this photo. Greatest day ever!" November 10, 2014 Regina, SK

December 2009 North-western, ON

"The pic was quickly taken before he was taken to ICU. The second one when is we were finally allowed to have him in our room." August 26, 2013 Ottawa, ON

August 26, 2013 Ottawa, ON

"Me and my little Squishy."

August 24, 2010 Regina, SK

"My hubby holding our newborn twins, born May 30, 2014." Milton, Ontario

June 10, 2015 Kelowna, BC

November 28, 2004 Vernon, BC

May 23, 2013 Vancouver, BC

Nov. 20, 2007

January 25, 2014

May 25, 2015 Fredericton, NB

July 30, 2012 Edmonton, AB

February 18, 2015 Woodstock, ON

"Well, this is a different story! Here's my picture of the first time we saw our son!" November 24, 2012

April 1985

August 2007 Maple Ridge, BC

Nov 13, 2007 Churchill, MB

October 2006

June 18, 2009

July 25, 2010 Guelph, Ontario

May 20, 2008 Moncton, NB

June 17, 2014 Saint John, NB

August 26, 2010 Charlottetown, PEI

October 23, 2014 Nova Scotia

February 2012 Ontario

April 13, 2015 Saint John, NB