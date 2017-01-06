Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Indian Actor Om Puri Dead At 66 Following Heart Attack

Posted: Updated:
Print

Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri, well-known abroad for his role in hit movie "Gandhi," died aged 66 after suffering a heart attack Friday, reports said.

The Press Trust of India said Puri had died of a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood.

om puri
Actor Om Puri attends the U.K. Gala screening of 'The Hundred Foot Journey' at The Curzon Mayfair on September 3, 2014 in London, England.

Puri made his film debut in a Marathi-language movie in the mid 1970s before going on to star in a number of major Hindi hits as well as, controversially, in some Pakistani movies.

He also appeared in a number of British films, most notably Richard Attenborough's 1982 epic on the life of India's independence movement leader Mahatma Gandhi. He also appeared in Hollywood film "Charlie Wilson's War."

Puri starred opposite legendary British actress Helen Mirren in the 2014 film "The Hundred Foot Journey."

He was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, for his services to the film industry.

om puri
Om Puri addresses the media during the 4th International Film Festival organized by Rafi Peer Theatre held at Al-Hamra Arts Council in Lahore.

Tributes poured in from the world of Bollywood as actors and directors woke to the news of his death.

"Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP," wrote his close friend and director Ashoke Pandit on Twitter.



"Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can't believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked," tweeted actor Anupam Kher.

om puri
Friends and family members carry the mortal remains of deceased Indian actor Om Puri for his funeral in Mumbai on January 6, 2017.

"The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films," read a tweet on Indian leader Narendra Modi's official Twitter account.

Puri was born in Haryana state to a Punjabi family in 1950.

Related on HuffPost:

Close
Celebrity Deaths 2016
of
  • René Angélil

    January 16, 1942 — January 14, 2016

  • David Bowie

    January 8, 1947 – January 10, 2016

  • Alan Rickman

    February 21, 1946 – January 14, 2016

  • Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola

    June 30, 1960 — February 18, 2016

  • Prince

    June 7, 1958 – April 21, 2016

  • Doris Roberts

    November 4, 1925 — April 17, 2016

  • Anton Yelchin

    March 11, 1989 — June 19, 2016

  • Gene Wilder

    June 11, 1933 — August 29, 2016

  • Muhammad Ali

    January 17, 1942 — June 3, 2016

  • Garry Shandling

    November 29, 1949 – March 24, 2016

  • Morley Safer

    November 8, 1931 – May 19, 2016

  • Ron Glass

    July 10, 1945 – November 25, 2016

  • Leon Russell

    April 2, 1942 —November 13, 2016

  • Patty Duke

    December 14, 1946 – March 29, 2016

  • Robert Vaughn

    November 22, 1932 – November 11, 2016

  • Leonard Cohen

    September 21, 1934 – November 7, 2016

  • Julie Gregg

    January 24, 1937 – November 7, 2016

  • Michael Massee

    September 1, 1952 – October 20, 2016

  • Arnold Palmer

    September 10, 1929 – September 25, 2016

  • Jose Fernandez

    July 31, 1992 – September 25, 2016

  • Jean Shepard

    November 21, 1933 – September 25, 2016

  • Charmian Carr

    December 27, 1942 — September 17, 2016

  • Alexis Arquette

    July 28, 1969 — September 11, 2016

  • Steven Hill

    February 24, 1922 — August 23, 2016

  • Kenny Baker

    August 24, 1934 – August 13, 2016

  • John Saunders

    February 2, 1955 – August 10, 2016

  • Gloria DeHaven

    July 23, 1925 – July 30, 2016

  • Jerry Doyle

    July 16, 1956 – July 27, 2016

  • Garry Marshall

    November 13, 1934 — July 19, 2016

  • Noel Neill

    November 25, 1920 – July 3, 2016

  • Ryan Jimmo

    November 27, 1981 – June 26, 2016

  • Bill Cunningham

    March 13, 1929 — June 25, 2016

  • Bernie Worrell

    April 19, 1944 — June 24, 2016

  • Ron Lester

    August 4, 1970 — June 17, 2016

  • Ann Morgan Guilbert

    October 16, 1928 – June 14, 2016

  • Theresa Saldana

    August 20, 1954 – June 6, 2016

  • Christina Grimmie

    March 12, 1994 – June 10, 2016

  • Gordie Howe

    March 31, 1928 – June 10, 2016

  • Nick Menza

    July 23, 1964 – May 21, 2016

  • Guy Clark

    November 6, 1941 – May 17, 2016

  • Billy Paul

    December 1, 1934 – April 24, 2016

  • Chyna

    December 27, 1969 — April 20, 2016

  • Daisy Lewellyn

    January 15, 1980 — April 8, 2016

  • Merle Haggard

    April 6, 1937 – April 6, 2016

  • Joey Feek

    September 9, 1975 – March 4, 2016

  • George Kennedy

    February 18, 1925 – February 28, 2016

  • Vanity (Denise Matthews)

    January 4, 1959 – February 15, 2016

  • Katie May

    March 16, 1981 – February 4, 2016

  • Maurice White

    December 19, 1941 – February 3, 2016

  • Paul Kantner

    March 17, 1941 – January 28, 2016

  • Glenn Frey

    November 6, 1948 — January 18, 2016

  • Abe Vigoda

    February 24, 1921 — January 26, 2016

  • Dan Haggerty

    November 19, 1942 – January 15, 2016

  • Phife Dawg (Malik Taylor)

    November 20, 1970 – March 22, 2016

  • Keith Emerson

    November 2, 1944 – March 11, 2016

  • Angus Scrimm

    August 19, 1926 — January 9, 2016

  • Pat Harrington

    August 13, 1929 – January 6, 2016

  • Sharon Jones

    May 4, 1956 – November 18, 2016

  • Florence Henderson

    February 14, 1934 – November 24, 2016

  • Andrew Sachs

    April 7, 1930 – November 23, 2016

  • Alan Thicke

    March 1, 1947 - December 13, 2016

  • Bernard Fox

    May 11, 1927 - December 14, 2016

  • Craig Sager

    June 29, 1951 - December 15, 2016

  • George Michael

    June 25, 1963 – December 25, 2016

  • Carrie Fisher

    October 21, 1956 - December 27, 2016

  • Debbie Reynolds

    April 1, 1932 - December 28, 2016

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations