When Meghan Markle met Prince William back in November it was the talk of the tabloids. But when Prince Harry met his girlfriend's father it somehow managed to stay a secret.

According to the Mail Online, the 32-year-old prince met Markle's father Thomas during a visit to Toronto six months ago! For those keeping track, that's before news broke that the two were even an item.

Tomorrow's front page: First pictures of Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/uPGUYHLk8T — The Sun (@TheSun) December 14, 2016

Markle's half-brother Thomas Jr. told the site the couple were "very much in love" before adding “they’re extremely happy together, they look great together and she’s done good.”

Thomas Jr., who is 15 years older than Markle, had nothing but nice things to say about his half-sister and her boyfriend. “I think it is wonderful. As long as he takes care of and loves Meg, he doesn’t have to do anything else he looks like a genuinely good man – and he was in the services as well. He looks happy, he looks like he’s stress-free and like he could be a good guy for Meg,” he said.

Thomas Jr. admits he himself has yet to meet the prince, but says “I would like to shake his hand and meet him.” His father on the other hand is said to be "pretty happy about Harry" and "extremely proud of her."

When asked about Markle's childhood desire to be a princess, Thomas Jr. was quick to note: "I mean it's every girl's dream to become a princess but she never said anything about it. She did like 'Cinderella' and 'The Little Mermaid' but she never had a Prince Harry poster or anything like that. But still, I think she fits the bill more than anyone."

The bill of course being the role of princess. He went on to say: “She’s the right girl for the job. It’s not a job but she’s the right girl. You couldn’t get a more refined, well-rounded person than her. Look at them when they look at each other — they love each other. So it’ll be great, it’ll be royal. I just want her to be happy.”

The prince and the "Suits" actress were spotted together for the first time last month in London. Though the couple did not spend the holidays together they are reportedly planning a trip together later this month.