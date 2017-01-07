Huffpost Canada Alberta ca
Trump Campaign Manager Cancels Trip To Alberta

CALGARY — A visit to Alberta by a senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump has been cancelled.

Kellyanne Conway was to speak at a private dinner in Calgary hosted by the Alberta Prosperity Fund on Jan. 12, and also tour the oilsands near Fort McMurray.

The conservative political action committee had announced the dinner and tour in late November, just weeks after Trump won the U.S. election.

Visit 'just not possible at this time'

But the group's president, Barry McNamar, says in a news release that "a visit is just not possible at this time'' despite efforts by both sides.

Trump's inauguration will take place in Washington on Jan. 20.

The news release says Conway's visit has not been rescheduled and tickets for the sold-out dinner will be refunded.

