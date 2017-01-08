ADVERTISEMENT

It's been a good year for African-American filmmakers. Black actors, directors and writers have received critical praise and award nominations for various films, including "Moonlight."

"Hidden Fences" is not one of those films.

At Sunday's Golden Globes red carpet, NBC's Jenna Bush Hager asked musician Pharrell Williams about his work on the film "Hidden Fences."

Williams, actually worked on the score of "Hidden Figures," a Golden Globe-nominated film about the untold story of female African-American scientists during the early days of NASA.



Some of the cast of Hidden Figures. A movie that actually exists. (Noam Galai/WireImage)

Later in the night, actor Michael Keaton made a similar mistake while presenting an award to Viola Davis for her role in "Fences," a drama starring and directed by Denzel Washington, based on a August Wilson's play.

Twitter had a field day with the flub and created the #GoldenGlobeErrors hashtag, poking fun at how Hollywood seems to have a trouble keeping movies straight, especially when they involve black actors and actresses. Sigh.

