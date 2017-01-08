Ready to see who dominated the red carpet? Check out the best dressed stars at the 2017 Golden Globes below!
Emma Stone
Emma Stone was under the stars at the 2017 Golden Globes, and her dress was perfect for the occasion that saw her win for best actress in a musical or comedy for "La La Land." The 28-year-old wowed in a nude Valentino gown that was covered with metallic silver stars. Fitting, right? She finished off the look with beautiful Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Just call her the starry-eyed darling of the 2017 awards show season.
Naomie Harris
Wearing a glitzy Armani Prive gown with a peek-a-boo front slit, rising star Naomie Harris, who was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture for "Moonlight," channelled old Hollywood glam with her beauty look of bronzed cheeked and glossy curls, which she pushed behind her ear to show off a stunning diamond ear cuff.
Naomi Campbell
No award show is complete without a supermodel. And Naomi Campbell didn't disappoint. The 46-year-old stunned in a look from the fall 2016 Atelier Versace runway collection, equipped with a thigh-high slit and structure bodice. Whoa, Naomi.
Kerry Washington
If you look up the word "flawless" in the dictionary, you'll probably find a photo of Kerry Washington. Nominated on Sunday for best actress in a mini-series or motion picture for TV, the 39-year-old flaunted in an embellished Dolce & Gabbana yellow lace dress that she paired with a dark burgundy lip and standout diamond earrings.
Lily Collins
Lily Collins? Don't you mean Princess Collins? Covered in roses appliqués and delicate lace, the British-American actress wore a ball gown by Zuhair Murad that was fit for a princess. Clinched in the waist, the gown was made perfectly feminine. And if the dress wasn't enough, Collins' hair had that perfect "Audrey Hepburn" feel.
Mandy Moore
Holy moly, Mandy! Turning all of our heads in a cleavage-baring sheer gown by Naeem Khan, the "This Is Us"-nominated actress stunned in the Grecian-style frock. What we love most about the dress? it's cap and flowing skirt that softly brush the red carpet floor.
Kristen Bell
Well, now. It looks like the deep plunging neckline was on trend tonight! Just like Mandy, Kristen Bell rocked a low-cut black sequinned gown that had jaws on the floor. She paired her Golden Globes look with a simple beauty look consisting of a nude lip, textured bob and dramatic smoky eye.
Ruth Negga
Dripping in metallic, "Loving" actress Ruth Negga was a futuristic beauty in a sequinned Louis Vuitton frock complete with a gold intricate zipper and robotic-like side panels embellished with gold buckles. And can we talk about that smoky eye? Ruth's look summed up in one word: "Wow."
Praya Lundberg
Don't know who Praya Lundberg is? Get to know her. She's a half-Swedish, half-Thai actress and she's about to take off. With hair done by Jen Atkin, the 27-year-old dazzled in Ashi Studio white peplum gown with embellished with lace.
Brie Larson
Red hot, Brie Larson! Wearing a sweetheart Rodarte gown that is fitted to perfection in the waist and embellished with jewels, the "Room" actress rocked a red lip and dark lined eye to complete her winning look.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Dripping in diamonds, Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross wowed in strapless Zuhair Murad Couture cage dress that hit right above the ankle. And if her dress wasn't glitzy enough, Ross rocked some killer rings. Yup, just call her the accessories queen of the Golden Globes.
Drew Barrymore
Hello, Drew! Wearing a metallic Monique Lhuillier shoulder-baring gown with a deep V-neck and delicate embellishment, Barrymore proved that the night wasn't all about the glitter and gold, but the silver.
Viola Davis
It was a night to remember and Viola Davis was the star. Shining bright in a canary yellow Michael Kors Collection custom gown which featured a paillette-embroidered stretch-tulle one-shoulder, the "Fences" actress stunned with bronzed cheeks and a deep-coloured lip.
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller's look was simple, pretty and totally youthful. Barring pearls and a velvet bow in here hair, the British actress' Michael Kors Collection gown was enchanting with it's delicate cut-outs.
Emily Ratajkowski
I mean, what can we say? This is the Golden Globes. And Emily Ratajkowski dressed for the part. In gold. Well done, Emily.