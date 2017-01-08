Janelle Monae Was Queen Of The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Janelle Monae is giving us serious style envy this awards season.
The "Hidden Figures" star was queen of her first 2017 Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, wearing a showstopping black and white custom Armani Privé gown.
The 31-year-old paired the polka-dot, sequined frock with some strappy pumps and kept her jewels by Forevermark Diamonds to a minimum.
She wore her hair in a simple up-do with a crystal embellishments and opted for natural-looking makeup to complete the fit.
Monae always makes her trademark black-and-white combo look unforgettable.
Slay woman. SLAY.