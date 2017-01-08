ADVERTISEMENT

Janelle Monae is giving us serious style envy this awards season.

The "Hidden Figures" star was queen of her first 2017 Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, wearing a showstopping black and white custom Armani Privé gown.

The 31-year-old paired the polka-dot, sequined frock with some strappy pumps and kept her jewels by Forevermark Diamonds to a minimum.

She wore her hair in a simple up-do with a crystal embellishments and opted for natural-looking makeup to complete the fit.

Monae always makes her trademark black-and-white combo look unforgettable.

Slay woman. SLAY.