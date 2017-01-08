ADVERTISEMENT

Naomi Campbell was the belle of the ball at Sunday evening's Golden Globes.

The 46-year-old still looks the same as when she first started her modelling career, rocking an intricate one-shoulder, lavender and black Atelier Versace gown. Campbell was a work of art.

The showstopping frock also offered sequin embellishments and spiral detailing, which hugged her curves impeccably.

And, of course, the supermodel opted for a dress with a high slit to show off her killer legs.

The "Empire" actress did, however, keep it simple with accessories, wearing only a yellow and red bracelet and a ring. Campbell decided to sport her hair in a sleek, straight style and went for a natural look with her makeup.

The runway queen presented an award alongside actor Matt Bomer.

What did you think of Naomi Campbell's Golden Globes look? Let us know in the comments below!




