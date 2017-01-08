ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Gosling took home the Golden Globe for his performance in musical "La La Land," but it was his acceptance speech that won the moment. And let's face it, all our hearts.

Gosling first thanked his co-star Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle, joking that he would chop up his trophy into three pieces and share it with them.

But he saved his best and most touching words for his love, actress Eva Mendes.

"My lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn't have taken all that on so I could have this experience, there would surely be somebody up here other than me ...

"Sweetheart, thank you," Gosling said.

Gosling also went on to pay tribute to Mendes' brother, Juan Carlos, who died in April 2016.

Gosling, 36, also spoke about his family in a recent GQ interview. "Eva's the dream mother, and they're dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now. I’m dreaming it all," he told the men's magazine.

Gosling and Mendes have two daughters, Esmeralda, 2 and Amada, 8 months. Gosling told ET that Mendes didn't attend the awards because she was at home with their two children.

But what a speech to replay once he returns home. Well done, Gos.