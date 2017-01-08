This is hands-down, in our opinion, the best Jennifer Lawrence has ever looked at an awards show. This red Dior gown is grown-up and sophisticated, but the cut-outs at the side make it modern and sexy. And that necklace? We. Die.

A definite step-up from her "Channing Tatum" costume, Jenna Dewan Tatum sparkled on the red carpet in this stunning Zuhair Murad gown. Everything from the glittering embellishments to the ball gown skirt and that plunging neckline has us gasping in awe.

We can't deny Julianne Moore looks good, but this sequinned gown by Tom Ford just isn't cutting it for us. Perhaps it's the overload of sparkles combined with the form-fitting silhouette, but it's definitely not one of our fave Julianne looks.

Lady Gaga channelled Marilyn Monroe on the Golden Globes red carpet, and it worked. This custom Versace gown gives the "American Horror Story" actress a beautiful hourglass shape and the sweetheart neckline is oh-so-flattering.

Yikes. The pink hue of this Prada dress looks lovely on Katy, but the frock itself is ill-fitting. Also, can we talk about Katy's bump-it? Perhaps not the best choice of hairstyle.

Kate Winslet will always be beautiful in our books, but we have to say we're not crazy about this Ralph Lauren gown, particularly the mixed fabrics.

Cate Blanchett took us back to the roaring '20s in this stunning Givenchy Couture gown. The pale pink colour looks beautiful against the actress' skin tone and the fringe and lace details are undeniably elegant.

There's no doubt Kate looks like a bronzed goddess, but we're not sure about this two-piece Michael Kors ensemble. The top looks as if a wardrobe malfunction could happen at any moment!

Hello, Grecian goddess! Saoirse Ronan looked lovely and elegant in this white Saint Laurent Couture gown. We love the drape of the dress, especially the train from the left shoulder.

Yes, the ruffles are dramatic, but this is Jane Fonda we're talking about, people, and she can do no wrong.

We love that JLo changed things up and wore a more modest gown than usual (aside from that thigh-high slit of course), but it just seems like an overload of fabric on the "American Idol" judge.

Another star who missed the mark in a yellow gown? America Ferrera.

Sparkly perfection.

Rachel McAdams, we love you so, and we wish you had opted for a different gown than this floral Lanvin frock. It's reminiscent of Kim Kardashian's infamous Met Gala 2013 dress, though not as, er, intense.

This marks Laverne Cox's first Golden Globes, and let's just say she KILLED it. This Elizabeth Kennedy gown is effortlessly elegant, and one of our fave Laverne looks to date.

SLAY. This ruby red tiered Marchesa gown is sheer perfection on Zendaya, and that plunging neckline gives it that added bit of sexiness.

Romantic and gothic, exactly what we would expect from Rooney.

Helen Mirren is the definition of elegant, and this Badgley Mischka dress is proof.

We can't help but feel a little bit dizzy when looking at Maggie Gyllenhaal's Marc Jacobs dress.

We appreciate that Melissa McCarthy rocked her own design on the red carpet, but the intense metallic in this dress needs to be broken up by another texture. Her hair and makeup though? On point.

Alicia Vikander's Louis Vuitton dress make look simple at first glance, but the pinstripe pattern, belted detail and ruffled neckline make this garment anything but boring.

And the back? Love.

We had high hopes for Natalie Dormer's red carpet look, but alas, we were quite disappointed with this J. Mendel number. The keyhole cut-out paired with the off-the-shoulder top and the black neckpiece make for an awkward combination... and the hairdo would look better a little less messy.

Emilia Clarke's Valentino Couture gown was also a bit of a disappointment. The armholes of the cape look awkward and the excessive black fabric seems overpowering on the "Game of Thrones" star.

Malin Akerman reminds us of a beautiful mermaid in this stunning Reem Acra gown. Though we're not normally fans of peplums, this delicate version works, especially in the lace fabric.

RED. HOT. Olivia Wilde Shut. It. Down. in this ruby red Michael Kors sequined gown. Paired with that red eye shadow and ruby and diamond necklace – simply stunning.

Is it just us, or is this one of the best Kirsten Dunst looks in recent memory? This Valentino gown is so sexy, especially with Dunst's dark, smoky eye.

We don't think we've ever seen Amy Schumer look so glam! This Prabal Gurung gown is perfect for the red carpet, but what we love most is how at ease Schumer looks in it.

GOLDEN GODDESS. 'Nuff said.

Shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna style.

Jamie Lee Curtis looks great, no question, we just wish she wore something a little less safe. Definitely doesn't have us "screaming" with excitement.

Dreamy, ethereal, romantic. We love.

This lace gown just seems outdated. Honestly, we'd prefer Julia Louis-Dreyfus' 1994 Golden Globes ensemble.

A ballgown fit for a princess.

This Monique Lhuillier dress isn't Leslie's best looks. The poufy bodice isn't the most flattering and the sprinkling of glitter on the top of the skirt just seems random.

Simple, elegant and sexy.

Taylor Schilling ditched the dress and opted for a custom beaded Thakoon evening suit for the Golden Globes. We say: smart choice.

Double bows are never a good idea, Eva Longoria.

We love the hue of this Reem Acra gown on Joanne Froggatt, but the dress itself is just a bit blah.

Rachel Bloom rocked a classic gown, and it totally worked on her. The off-the-shoulder neckline is ultra-flattering and that emerald green hue is stunning.

SO. MUCH. SPARKLE. Also, is that white cape not a bit random?

Heidi Klum can often miss the mark on the red carpet, but we say she nailed it with this Dolce & Gabbana fringed dress.

Jaimie Alexander set the bar high wearing this Genny gown. The rich jewel tone is ultra-glam and that ultra-low neckline is oh-so-sexy.

YES TO PANTSUITS, ESPECIALLY IN WHITE!

Dark red looks good on Felicity, especially with her newly-dyed dark locks, but it's that embellished neckline that we take issue with.

Oh Angela, this isn't your best. This orange frock is ill-fitting and quite frankly, boring, compared to your other red carpet ensembles.

Werk, Uzo! This sparkly black gown is chic and sophisticated, and we're especially loving the "Orange Is The New Black" star's short 'do.

Jada Pinkett Smith looks sexy in pretty much everything, but this Versace number manages to capture that essence in a classy way.

Wow, just wow. This romantic chiffon Gucci gown is probably one of our faves of the night, especially with that floral neckline.