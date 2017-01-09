Emma Watson Sings In New 'Beauty And The Beast' Trailer
“Beauty and the Beast” fans, prepare yourselves! Disney released a new trailer for the live-action movie on Sunday night, and it does not disappoint.
The 30-second clip, which aired during the 2017 Golden Globes, features Emma Watson singing “Belle” from the animated feature. It also reveals a quick glimpse of her first encounter with Chip (played by Nathan Mack) and what appears to be a scene from Lumiere’s “Be Our Guest” (played by Ewan McGregor).
Watch the trailer above to see for yourself.
This isn’t the first time Disney has released a clip of Watson singing as her character, Belle. Just last month, the company shared a snippet of the 26-year-old actress singing “Something More.”
On social media, fans are going wild over the latest trailer.
I definitely just screamed during that Beauty and the Beast trailer!! Anyone else super excited for it to come out!!?😁😁#GoldenGlobes
— Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) January 9, 2017
@beourguest @CharEmma5 I've died inside slightly with excitement! @EmmaWatson voice 😱😍
— Gabrielle milEy (@GabbyHolland19) January 9, 2017
THEY JUST DROPPED A NEW BEAUTY AND THE BEAST TRAILER WITH EMMA SINGING AS BELLE DURING THE GOLDEN GLOBES AND WOAH
— Nipah ♥ home (@NipahDUBS) January 9, 2017
Fans won't have to wait too long to see the enchanting story unfold. “Beauty and the Beast” is scheduled for release March 17, 2017.