Stacey McKenzie knows what it's like to get rejected. It's a crucial reason why she's a model today.

"I went looking like a hot mess," says McKenzie reflecting back on the radical changes she made to her hair and face for auditions. What she thought were improvements as a teen weren't fooling potential modelling agents.

And they certainly weren't doing her confidence any favours.

But while getting turned down by every agency was difficult, it did give Stacey a revelation she wants everyone to know in the video above.

