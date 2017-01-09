ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out, Colin Farrell is a mama’s boy!

The 40-year-old actor took his mom Rita as his date to the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, and we have to say, they were the most badass duo on the red carpet.

To match her son’s black-and-white ensemble, Rita wore a sleek black blazer, platform heels and a pair of dark shades.

Arm-in-arm, the two totally owned the red carpet.

It’s no surprise that Rita is a natural among cameras. After all, this wasn’t her first time at an award show. Farrell has also taken his mom to the 2008 Academy Awards.

On Twitter, fans couldn’t help but gush over the sweet pair.

Can we talk about how adorable it is that Colin Farrell brought his mom to the #GoldenGlobes? pic.twitter.com/UKwXRxUshF — HANNAH (@hannah_kauff) January 9, 2017

colin farrell came with his mom i'm so in love — marie (@punklavender) January 9, 2017

No golden trophy, but the winner of hearts. Colin Farrell taking his mom to the #GoldenGlobes. Hero. pic.twitter.com/0Ug12jejh0 — Katja (@katrisha11) January 9, 2017

Farrell has always been fond of his mother, so it’s no surprise he brought her as his date to the Golden Globes this year.

In the past, the “Lobster” star revealed that he’s very protective of her, especially when it comes to dating. After his parents divorced in 2012, Rita began seeing film producer Joel B Michaels. The two married in 2013 in Farrell’s backyard.

“It’s going strong,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2015. “It was a fast track. Six months after they met, they were on the alter making the most beautiful declarations of love, which is really, really cool.”