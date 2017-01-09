Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Evan Rachel Wood At Golden Globes 2017: Tux A Nod To Bowie And Women's Choice

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Hours after the the final award was called out at the 2016 Golden Globes one year ago, it was announced that music legend David Bowie had passed away.

Hollywood's stars mourned. And tributes pour in around the world.

This Sunday, at the 2017 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, on what would have been Bowie's 70th birthday, one actress on the red carpet paid homage to her idol through her fashion.


Evan Rachel Wood strutted on the red carpet in a custom Altuzarra tux and white pussy-bow blouse.

evan rachel wood


But her fashionable tribute to Bowie (and Hollywood icon Marlene Deitrich) wasn't the only reason why Wood decided to suit up for the awards. The actress, nominated best actress in a drama TV series for her role in "Westworld," also said she wanted to use her ensemble as a message to empower young girls.


"I’ve been to the Globes six times, and I’ve worn a dress every time, and I love dresses, I’m not trying to protest dresses," she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. “I wanted to make sure that young women and girls knew that they aren’t a requirement, and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. Just be yourself, because your worth is much more than that.”


There you have it, girls. Make your own own fashion and beauty standards. You don't need an extravagant gown to feel beautiful.

For more looks from the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, check out the slideshow below:

Close
Golden Globes 2017: All The Red Carpet Looks
of
  • Luciana Bozan Barroso and Matt Damon

  • Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

  • Cuba Gooding Jr.

  • Rami Malek

  • Chris Pine

  • Naomie Harris

  • Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali

  • Claire Foy

  • Christian Slater

  • Vince Vaughn

  • Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson

  • Tom Hiddleston

  • Viola Davis

  • Hailee Steinfeld

  • Ryan Gosling

  • Andrew Garfield

  • Matt Bomer

  • Jessica Chastain

  • Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet

  • Eddie Redmayne

  • Gina Rodriguez

  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

  • Monica Bellucci

  • Jonah Hill

  • Kasia Tambor and Jeffrey Tambor

  • Heidi Klum

  • Emma Stone

  • Reese Witherspoon

  • Jimmy Fallon

  • Kristen Wiig

  • Sarah Jessica Parker

  • Naomi Campbell

  • Evan Rachel Wood

  • Michael Keaton

  • Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

  • Donald Glover

  • Sofia Vergara

  • Gillian Anderson

  • Laura Dern

  • Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

  • Gal Gadot

  • John Travolta and Kelly Preston

  • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

  • Dev Patel

  • Matt Bomer

  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

  • Winona Ryder

  • David Schwimmer

  • Issa Rae

  • Kerry Washington

  • Sophie Turner

  • Christine Kludjian and Carl Weathers

  • Sienna Miller

  • Thandie Newton

  • Riley Keough

  • Carrie Underwood

  • Maisie Williams

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

  • Anna Kendrick

  • Drew Barrymore

  • Brie Larson

  • Janelle Monae

  • Michelle Williams

  • Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

  • Zoe Saldana

  • Judith Light

  • Tom Ford

  • Jeremy Renner

  • Simone Biles

  • Priyanka Chopra

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Milo Ventimiglia

  • Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

  • Octavia Spencer

  • Natalie Portman

  • Ashton Sanders

  • 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Amy Adams attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Praya Lundberg

  • Mandy Moore

  • Amara Karan

  • Ruth Negga

  • Riz Ahmed

  • Iggy Pop

  • Kristen Bell

  • Felicity Jones

  • Millie Bobby Brown

  • Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg

  • Ron Cephas Jones

  • Teresa Palmer

  • Chrissy Metz

  • Regina King

  • Trace Lysette

  • Susan Kelechi Watson

  • Trevante Rhodes

  • Kristin Cavallari

  • Felicity Huffman

  • Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo

  • Amy Landecker

  • Gwendoline Christie

  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

  • Kathryn Han

  • Olivia Culpo

  • Lily Collins

  • Emily Ratajkowski

  • Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

  • Karrueche Tran

  • Lola Kirke

  • Tracee Ellis Ross

  • Anna Chlumsky

  • Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

  • Questlove

  • Zazie Beetz

  • Brian Tyree Henry

  • LaKeith Stanfield

  • Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone, Sophia Stallone

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!

 

Conversations