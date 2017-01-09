Huffpost Canada Living ca
Golden Globes Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds Tribute Will Make You Weepy

The 2017 Golden Globes gave us a lot of hilarious, touching and fist-bumping moments, but it also unexpectedly made us a bit teary-eyed.

In the middle of the broadcast, the award ceremony paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, both of whom passed away less than 24 hours from each other on Dec. 27 and 28, respectively.

carrie fisher debbie reynoldsCarrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"This past year we lost so many legends and icons," Globes host Jimmy Fallon said, "but a few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days, and it was a terrible loss that we all felt."

Fallon then introduced a video montage of the stars' most memorable moments in their respective films including Fisher's iconic role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars" and Reynolds as Kathy Selden in "Singin' in the Rain." The montage also showed footage of HBO's new documentary about the mother and daughter, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds."

Watch the tribute below:

The doc, which was originally supposed to be released in March, premiered on the specialty network on Saturday, and has received near unanimous rave reviews for its heartwarming portrayal of the mother and daughter.

Fisher was 60 years old when she died after reportedly suffering a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds, 84, passed away after reportedly suffering a stroke while making arrangements for Fisher's funeral.

"She said, 'I want to be with Carrie,'" Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, said of his mother. "And then she was gone."

Both Fisher and Reynolds were laid to rest on Friday with some of Fisher's ashes buried with her beloved mom.

meryl streepMeryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Fisher's good friend, Meryl Streep, got tearful near the end of her speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award as she paid tribute to the actress. "As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia said to me, 'Take your broken heart and turn it into art.'"

Touching Photos Of Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher
of

  • Circa 1956, American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher.

  • Circa 1957: Family studio portrait of married American singer/actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their daughter Carrie Fisher.

  • CIRCA 1957: Debbie Reynolds attends an event with daughter Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles,CA.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher during Debbie Reynolds sighting at the Town Hall, New York City for the School Benefit at Town Hall - November 6, 1972 at Town Hall, New York City in New York City, New York, United States.

  • 12th February 1972: Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher.

  • 13th March 1973: Debbie Reynolds smiles with her children, actor Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher, as they attend the opening night party for the Broadway musical revival 'Irene,' in which Reynolds starred, New York City.

  • Debbie Reynolds and son, filmmaker Todd Fisher, and daughter, screenwriter Carrie Fisher, arrive at a luncheon hosted by the American Film Institute.

  • Debbie Reynolds with Carrie Fisher backstage of The Shrine Audition.

  • Meryl Streep, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the 'Postcards from the Edge' Century City Premiere on September 10, 1990 at the Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinemas in Century City, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher after Reynolds' star in the live theatre and stage category was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during ceremonies January 13, 1997.

  • Debbie Reynolds holds the Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy for a Female which she received at the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 9, 1997.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher during 11th Annual American Comedy Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

  • Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

  • Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, pose as they arrive for Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton in Lake Las Vegas, in Henderson, Nevada February 27, 2007.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of HBO's documentary 'Wishful Drinking' at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on December 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

  • Carrie Fisher (nd her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, arrive for Dame Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Las Vegas on February 27, 2007 in Henderson, Nevada.

  • Carrie Fisher, her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at The Paley Center For Media & TCM Present Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

  • Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at The Paley Center For Media & TCM Present Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

  • Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds attend the press preview reception for her final Hollywood Motion Picture Collection Auction at Debbie Reynolds's Dance Studio on May 14, 2014 in North Hollywood, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the 2011 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher arrive at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 10, 2011.

  • Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher backstage after accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

  • Debbie Reynolds gets a kiss from Carrie Fisher as she poses backstage after accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

  • Debbie Reynolds poses backstage with her granddaughter Billie Lourd and daughter Carrie Fisher at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pose at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pose at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

