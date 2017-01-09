Awesome Canadian Spots The New York Times Hasn't Heard Of (Yet)

Naturally, Canadians were blushing as red as the maple leaf with the recognition.
But hold on, other than mentioning our national parks, a handful of natural attractions, and Ottawa and Montreal, Canada was reduced to being described as "cosmopolitan cities, barely explored natural wonders and everything in between."
Hey man, there's a LOT to see and do here.
Especially off the beaten path, in smaller nooks and crannies of our wonderful country — places like Florenceville, N.B. or Vulcan, Alta.
Check out our list of the most awesome obscure places in Canada, and add your favourite in the comments below.
Édouard Arsenault spent years creating a village of houses made of 25,000 glass bottles. Read more about The Bottle Houses.
Michelle Butterfield
Frank, Alta.
Mike Lyvers via Getty Images
In 1903, an entire mountain came down in a rockslide that buried the mining town of Frank and killed at least 90 people.
Take an awe-inspiring trip to the site where boulders are as big as school buses, and learn a bit of the slide's history.
This is Canada’s version of the Dead Sea. You can float in the water full of salt and minerals.
Dougall Photography via Getty Images
Since the 19th century, aboriginal people have believed in the lake’s healing powers.
Kimberley, B.C.
Henry Georgi via Getty Images
Home to Canada’s largest free-standing cuckoo clock and a shopping plaza meant to look like a miniature Bavarian village. The cuckoo clock is guarded by a man called Happy Hans who pops out every hour and yodels. No joke.
Joe’s Scarecrow Village is a Cape Breton landmark. Joe Delaney started it in the '80s when he was trying to protect his garden from crows. The scarecrows now number 50, including likenesses of Ronald Reagan and the band KISS.
Watson Lake, Yukon
Government of Yukon
Located at Yukon's gateway and along the Alaska Highway is the Sign Post Forest. An American soldier posted a sign to his hometown here in 1942.
Government of Yukon
It’s now a tradition for travellers to add their own. The forest now has more than 72,000 signs
Basin Head, P.E.I.
The singing sands of the beach sound like DOGS BARKING.
Ste-Flavie, Que.
Centre d'Art Marcel Gagnon
From 1986 to 2003, artist Marcel Gagnon created more than 100 life-sized sculptures in reinforced concrete, looking like they're coming out of the sea.
Vulcan, Alta.
Barcroft via Getty Images
Originally named after the Roman god of fire, the town has embraced everything "Star Trek." The USS Enterprise welcomes visitors to Vulcan.
Originally built in the 1900s to run steam power in the city, the tunnels of Moose Jaw became the underground home of persecuted Chinese immigrants. Later, it was used for bootlegging with rumours that infamous gangster Al Capone hid out here.
Powell River, B.C.
Tin Hat Hut is an alpine jewel on top of its namesake mountain, rewarding hikers with stunning 360-degree views of Powell River.