Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Trudeau Cabinet Shuffle To Involve At Least 6 Ministers

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to give his year-old cabinet a facelift on Tuesday.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that the shuffle will involve at least six people.

Those expected to be moved include International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is considered likely to replace Stephane Dion at Foreign Affairs.

stephane dion justin trudeau
JPrime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Foreign Affairs Minister Stephaen Dion at the NATO summit in Warsaw on July 8, 2016. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/CP)

Also believed in the mix are Status of Women Minister Patty Hajdu, seen as a strong performer, and Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef — widely criticized for her handling of Trudeau's promise to reform Canada's voting system.

Employment Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk is also expected to be moved.

Sources, speaking anonymously because they are not authorized to disclose details publicly, expect at least one new face in cabinet: Francois-Philippe Champagne, currently parliamentary secretary to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Liberal Women Appointed To Cabinet
of
  • Jody Wilson-Raybould, Vancouver Granville, B.C.

    Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Wilson-Raybould is a former Crown prosecutor and regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations.

  • Carolyn Bennett, Toronto-St. Paul's, Ontario

    Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs A family physician who has been an MP since 1997, Bennett was Canada's first minister of state for public health and oversaw the 2003 response to the SARS epidemic. In recent years, Bennett has served as the party's vocal critic on aboriginal affairs.

  • Bardish Chagger

    Government House Leader and Minister of Small Business and Tourism Chagger, 36, worked for the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre. She also worked on Trudeau's leadership campaign.

  • Judy Foote, Bonavista–Burin–Trinity, N.L.

    Minister of Public Services and Procurement An MP since 2008, and the party whip, Foote previously held several cabinet portfolios in Brian Tobin's provincial government.

  • Chrystia Freeland, University-Rosedale (Toronto), Ontario

    Minister of International Trade An MP since 2013, Freeland was courted by Trudeau's team when she was a senior editor at Thomson Reuters in New York City.A Rhodes scholar, she is a well-known author and journalist. She was part of Trudeau's team of economic advisers.

  • Dr. Jane Philpott, Markham-Stouffville, Ontario

    Minister of Health Philpott is a family physician, associate professor at the University of Toronto, and former chief of the department of family medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital.

  • Marie-Claude Bibeau, Compton-Stanstead, Quebec

    Minister of International Development and La Francophonie Bibeau worked for the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) in Ottawa, Montréal, Morocco and Benin, Africa, before settling and launching her own business in her riding.

  • Mélanie Joly, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Quebec

    Minister of Canadian Heritage Joly, 36, made a name for herself by finishing second to ex-Liberal cabinet minister Denis Coderre in the Montreal mayoral race in 2013. She's a lawyer and communications expert.

  • Diane LeBouthillier, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec

    Minister of National Revenue A small business owner who has been an elected warden for the Regional County Municipality of Rocher Percé since 2010, Lebouthillier won a seat in Gaspé that the Liberals haven't held in more than a decade.

  • Catherine McKenna, Ottawa Centre, Ontario

    Minister of the Environment and Climate Change McKenna, a human rights lawer, was a former legal adviser for the United Nations peacekeeping mission in East Timor and founded Canadian Lawyers Abroad (now known as Level), a charity focused on global justice issues.

  • MaryAnn Mihychuk, Kildonan-St. Paul, Manitoba

    Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Labour Mihychuk was an NDP MLA in Manitoba from 1995 to 2004, serving as minister of industry, trade, and mines, and later minister of intergovernmental affairs. She ran an unsuccessful Winnipeg mayoral campaign in 2004.

  • Maryam Monsef, Peterborough, Ontario

    Minister of Democratic Institutions Monsef, a community organizer, was born in Afghanistan. She fled the Taliban and came to Canada as a refugee with her widowed mother and sisters in 1996.

  • Carla Qualtrough, Delta, B.C.

    Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Qualtrough is a lawyer and former Paralympian. Legally blind, she won three Paralympic and four World Championship medals for Canada in swimming and was president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

  • Kirsty Duncan, Etobicoke North, Ontario

    Minister of Science Elected in 2008, Duncan taught meteorology, climatology, climate change, and medical geography at the university level.

  • Patty Hajdu, Thunder Bay-Superior North

    Minister of Status of Women Hajdu was executive director of Thunder Bay's largest homeless shelter.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations