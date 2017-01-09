Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Lionel Desmond Murder-Suicide: Blame Domestic Violence, Not PTSD, Professor Says

 |  By Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

HALIFAX — A week after a former soldier suffering from PTSD killed his wife, daughter and mother before killing himself, a difficult and complex debate has emerged in Nova Scotia about the role of domestic violence in the tragedy.

RCMP have confirmed Lionel Desmond shot his wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda before turning the gun on himself in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

The four bodies were discovered in the family home last Tuesday, and separate funerals are planned for this week in nearby Tracadie, with Lionel and Brenda Desmond's on Wednesday and Shanna and Aaliyah Desmond's on Thursday.

Family members say Lionel Desmond, 33, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after a tour in Afghanistan in 2007, and had received treatment from the military. But relatives have also suggested the former infantryman did not get the help he needed when he returned to Nova Scotia 18 months ago, despite his family's best efforts to seek medical care.

lionel desmond family
Lionel Desmond with his daughter Aaliyah and wife Shanna in a Facebook photo.

They and others have said the persistence of the debilitating mental illness — and the lack of treatment — were the main reasons for Lionel Desmond's terrible actions.

But domestic violence has emerged as a parallel narrative in the public discussion over the Desmond deaths, with some saying there are other lessons to be learned.

Ardath Whynacht, a sociology professor at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, said people naturally seek simple explanations for horrific things, but it is a mistake to attribute the crime specifically to PTSD.

"This case is an anomaly if we look at it through the lens of PTSD. But it's not an anomaly when we look at the trends in intimate partner violence."

There is nothing in the medical literature to suggest post-traumatic stress disorder leads to violence, she said.

"This case is an anomaly if we look at it through the lens of PTSD. But it's not an anomaly when we look at the trends in intimate partner violence ... A woman is killed by intimate partner once every six days in Canada.''

Whynacht said the focus on PTSD ignores the fact that those with a diagnosed mental illness are far more likely to be victims of crime rather than perpetrators.

"As a community, we have to ask the question: Why didn't he just take his own life? Where in his life did he learn that it was up to him to take the lives of the three women he was most close to? That's not a question that we'll be able to answer by looking at PTSD ... We can't ignore the role of family violence here.''

Blaming domestic violence 'extremely damaging'

Rev. Elaine Walcott, a relative of the Desmonds and a spiritual adviser, is from a neighbouring village that is, like Upper Big Tracadie, largely African-Nova Scotian. She said shifting the blame to domestic violence will only succeed in perpetuating stereotypical images and pitting members of the black community against each other.

"It's a perspective that is extremely damaging,'' said Walcott.

Whynacht, whose views have sparked an intense discussion on social media, said Lionel Desmond was clearly suffering. She was quick to note that the province's mental health services need to be improved, in light of what relatives of the Desmonds have had to say.

"Where along the line does a man learn to turn a gun on his wife and children when taking his own life?"

"But at the end of the day, we have to ask the difficult question: Where along the line does a man learn to turn a gun on his wife and children when taking his own life? That is simply not a question of PTSD.''

Wayne MacKay, a law professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said the debate over what caused Desmond to kill his family has become "complex, tragic and multilayered,'' and there was no need to pick only one cause.

"PTSD and (Lionel Desmond's) military experience, no doubt, were significant factors,'' he said. "But there's also a very significant domestic violence issue here ... That is a major concern that we should be talking about and addressing. Both stories need to be told. I don't think it's either-or.''

Lionel Desmond's obituary said he "succumbed to the tortures of PTSD'' relating to his service in Afghanistan. It described him as having a friendly demeanour and a contagious smile.

"His can-do attitude was evident while serving his unit and community. He will be remembered as an amazing son, brother, father, husband, nephew, cousin and grandson,'' it said.

aaliyah and shanna desmond
Aaliyah Desmond and her mother Shanna Desmond. (Photo: C.L. Curry Funeral Home/via LocalXpress.ca)

The obituary for Brenda Desmond described her as an avid bingo player who made friends wherever she played.

"(She was) well-known for her smile, laughter, humour, and strong love for everyone with whom she crossed paths,'' an obituary said of the 52-year-old woman.

Aaliyah's obituary said she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian and had a beautiful smile that "would light up any room as soon as she entered it.''

"She loved horseback riding, skating, singing and spending time with her many cousins,'' said an obituary posted on an Antigonish funeral home website.

"She was a completely loving, caring and honest person."

Her mother had recently started working as a nurse at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish after graduating from St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.

"Shanna loved to travel, dance and sing,'' her obituary said. "She was a completely loving, caring and honest person. She loved to try different foods and experience different cultures.''

The federal government has confirmed it will pay for the funerals of the four people.

An online fundraising campaign to help pay for expenses had raised more than $23,000 by Monday morning.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
30 Shocking Domestic Violence Statistics
of

  • 3: The number of women murdered every day by a current or former male partner in the U.S.

  • 38,028,000: The number of women who have experienced physical intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

  • Women with disabilities are 40 percent more likely to experience intimate partner violence -- especially severe violence -- than women without disabilities.

  • 4,774,000: The number of women in the U.S. who experience physical violence by an intimate partner every year.

  • 1,509: The number of women murdered by men they knew in 2011. Of the 1,509 women, 926 were killed by an intimate parter and 264 of those were killed by an intimate partner during an argument.

  • Every minute 20 people are victims of intimate partner violence.

  • 18,000: The number of women who have been killed by men in domestic violence disputes since 2003.

  • 1 in 4: The number of women who will be victims of severe violence by an intimate partner in their lifetimes.

  • 1 in 7: The number of men who will be victims of severe violence by an intimate partner in their lifetimes.

  • Worldwide, men who were exposed to domestic violence as children are three to four times more likely to perpetuate intimate partner violence as adults than men who did not experience domestic abuse as children.

  • 8,000,000: The number of days of paid work women lose every year because of the abuse perpetrated against them by current or former male partners. This loss is equivalent to over 32,000 full-time jobs.

  • 40-45: The percentage of women in physically abusive relationships who are raped and/or assaulted during the relationship.

  • A woman is beaten every nine seconds in the U.S.

  • 18,500,000: The number of mental health care visits due to intimate partner violence every year.

  • $948: The average cost of emergency care for intimate partner violence related incidents for women. The average cost for men is $387.

  • Intimate partner violence is the leading cause of female homicide and injury-related deaths during pregnancy.

  • 2 in 5: The number of gay or bisexual men who will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

  • 50: The percentage of lesbian women who will experience domestic violence (not necessarily intimate partner violence) in their lifetimes.

  • 81: The percentage of women who are stalked by a current or former male partner who are also physically abused by that partner.

  • Women who are victims of domestic violence are eight times more likely to be killed by intimate partner if there are firearms in the home.

  • 70: The percentage of women worldwide who will experience physical and/or sexual abuse by an intimate partner during their lifetimes.

  • 98: The percentage of financial abuse that occurs in all domestic violence cases. The number one reason domestic violence survivors stay or return to the abusive relationship is because the abuser controls their money supply, leaving them with no financial resources to break free.

  • Black women experience intimate partner violence at rates 35 percent higher than white women.

  • $5,800,000,000: The estimated cost of incidents of intimate partner violence perpetrated against women in the U.S. in 1995 alone.

  • 21: The number of LGBT people murdered by their intimate partners in 2013. Fifty percent of them were people of color. This is the highest documented level of domestic violence homicide in the LGBT community in history.

  • 2.6x: The amount of times more likely a transgender person of color is to become a victim of intimate partner violence than a non-LGBT person.

  • Domestic violence is the third leading cause of homelessness among families.

  • 70x: The amount of times more likely a woman is to be murdered in the few weeks after leaving her abusive partner than at any other time in the relationship.

  • 10,000,000: The number of children exposed to domestic violence every year.

  • 25: The percentage of physical assaults perpetrated against women that are reported to the police annually.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations