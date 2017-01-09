Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

La Loche School Feels Abandoned 1 Year After Shooting: Principal

 |  By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

LA LOCHE, Sask. — The principal of a remote northern Saskatchewan school hit by a deadly shooting almost a year ago says staff and students feel like they've been abandoned.

Greg Hatch says there was some help for about a month after a gunman at the La Loche high school killed teacher Adam Wood and teacher's aide Marie Janvier last Jan. 22. Seven others were wounded.

greg hatch la loche
Greg Hatch, acting principal of La Loche Community School, speaks during a news conference update on the one-year anniversary of the school shootings in La Loche, Sask., on Monday.

After that, the school was left on its own to make it through the year, Hatch says.

The building's main doors had been blasted with holes and were still boarded up when students started school in September. A partition around the office was up until December, he noted.

"Things were the same when as we left in June, so that was frustration, anger, (for) students (and) staff. For the most part, we feel that we've been left alone and we've been abandoned,'' Hatch said Monday as community leaders talked about the recovery effort.

"It's not a statement of disrespect. It's just an honest answer (to) where are we at. We were traumatized. We still haven't dealt with the trauma.''

Hatch said students are struggling in school and staff are struggling with their work.

"It's not a statement of disrespect. It's just an honest answer."

"Each and every day that a student gets out of bed and comes to school and walks through those doors ...it's a good day for them,'' said Hatch, who was in the building when the shooting occurred.

"We're just trying to make it through each and every day.''

La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre said there's a long recovery road ahead for the entire community, despite some help for housing and other initiatives.

A private day of observance is planned on the anniversary date, he said.

la loche mayor robert st pierre
La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre speaks during a news conference in La Loche, Sask., on Monday.

la loche shooting graves
The graves of two teens killed in the La Loche school shooting are shown at the local cemetery in La Loche, Sask., on Monday.

"January 22 was a day that brought us to our knees, but we came together. We supported each other, loved each other and showed the world the true meaning of community and resiliency.''

The shooter also killed two brothers: Drayden Fontaine, 13, and Dayne Fontaine, 17, before he went to the school. The boys are buried side by side under a low, sloping V-shaped structure. Inside, on top of their graves, are fresh flowers and a homemade sign that reads "Rest Easy.'' Wooden signs with cartoon reindeer wish each boy a Merry Christmas.

A few rows down lies Janvier. Her smiling face is etched into the black headstone. Carved into the marker are the words: "My sweet precious loving daughter.''


The La Loche graveyard was empty Monday as snowflakes swirled down. There was no sound save for the distant barking of dogs that roam the streets.

In front of the school is a permanent memorial full of flowers, a cross and candles just visible in piles of snow.

The wounds from the shooting run deep.

New Democrat MP Georgina Jolibois, who represents the area, has said people in La Loche are showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

la loche shooting marie janvier grave
The grave of teacher's aide Marie Janvier, who was killed in the school shootings in La Loche, Sask., is shown on Monday.

Substitute teacher Charlene Klyne lost all sight in her left eye and can only see shadows with the other. She needed surgeries to remove pellets lodged in her upper body.

Klyne said last fall that the victims were promised help, but little had been given and it was "like being victimized every day over and over again.''

"I hope he never gets out.''

A teenager, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

No agreed facts about what happened or why were submitted to the court.

la loche shooting charlene klyne
Substitute teacher Charlene Klyne, a La Loche school shooting survivor, sits at her home in Saskatoon on Dec. 5, 2016.

At the time of the shooting, the teen's friends described him as the black sheep of his family and a victim of bullying. One person said the teen was often teased about his large ears.

A sentencing hearing for the teen is set for May in La Loche. The Crown has said it will argue to have him sentenced as an adult.

Klyne has said the shooter's age — he turned 18 shortly after the shooting — and the magnitude of the crime are reasons for an adult sentence.

"I hope he never gets out.''

Also on HuffPost:

Close
La Loche Mass Shooting
of
  • La Loche, Sask., School Shooting

    On Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, the small northern community of La Loche, Sask., was sent reeling after a mass shooting.

  • La Loche

    La Loche is home to 3,000 people, many of whom are members of the Dene First Nation. The community is located on the eastern shore of Lac La Loche in the northern boreal forest.

  • The Shooting

    On Friday, Jan. 22, two brothers, Dayne and Drayden Fontaine, were shot at a home on the 300 block of Dene Crescent.

  • Drayden and Dayne Fontaine.

    Drayden, 17, and Dayne, 13, were "quiet kids, loving kids," their uncle Don Herman told CBC News. The grandfather of the two teens told the Saskatoon Star Phoenix that he can't believe his "two babies" are dead. "They were my best friends."

  • La Loche Community School

    Around 1 p.m., the shooter moved to the school, where he opened fire. Officers apprehended him in under 10 minutes, but not before two staff members were killed, and seven others injured.

  • Marie Janvier

    Marie Janvier was a 21-year-old teacher's aide at the school. She was killed in the shooting. Ashton Lemaigre, said Janvier loved her new job. He says she was kind and patient with children and talked about getting her teaching degree someday. "The kids loved having her around,'' Lemaigre said. "When we were out and about kids would say 'Hi.' They would just come running to her. And she was just a friend to everybody.''

  • Adam Wood

    Adam Wood, 35, had moved to the town in September from Uxbridge, Ont., to teach at the school. Wood died in the attack. His family in Ontario said in a statement that Wood was an adventurer with a passion for life who made people laugh until their stomachs hurt. "Adam had just begun his teaching career in La Loche last September and was enjoying his time,'' the statement reads. "He was always up for a good challenge and lived each day joyously.''

  • Charges Laid

    A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged on Saturday, Jan. 23, with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder and one count unauthorized possession of a firearm. "It's a very sad and difficult time and no words will take away the pain and sorrow of what's happened," RCMP Supt. Grant St. Germaine said in a press conference.

  • A Community In Mourning

    Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall promised that necessary crisis support and counselling services would be provided to the community. "My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims, their families and friends and all the people of the community," Wall wrote on Facebook.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations