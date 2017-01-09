ADVERTISEMENT

There's nothing better than a plate of pasta. On second thought, there is -- a plate of pasta made with only five ingredients and whipped up in mere minutes. Each of these recipes are scrumptious, full of flavour and serve four to six people, making them the perfect weeknight meals.

Even better, each recipe is made with only the best Italian-made ingredients and in partnership with the Italian Trade Commission. You can be sure that each mouthful will be a blissful bite.



Lemon Shrimp And Artichoke Farfalle

The combo of marinated artichoke hearts and lemon gives a tangy dimension to this enticing one-skillet shrimp pasta enhanced with fresh basil.

1 500 g package of authentic Italian farfalle

1 Tbsp. Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 pound uncooked medium-sized shrimp, shelled and deveined

4 artichokes cleaned and julienned

1 lemon, zested and juiced

Chopped fresh basil leaves

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil and then add salt. Cook pasta, stirring occasionally, until it’s just under al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking liquid before draining pasta.

While the pasta is cooking, prepare the sauce.

In a skillet on medium-high heat, add oil and sauté shrimps until almost cooked. Add artichokes, 2 tsp. lemon zest, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, reserved water. After two minutes of cooking, add in the pasta. Cook for another minute while tossing well. Top with basil just before serving.

JAZZ IT UP: Toss pasta at the end with two or three Tbsp. of creamed horseradish for a spicy kick.



Fettucine With Chili And Blistered Tomatoes

Parmigiano Reggiano PDO cheese and spicy olive oil create a light sauce that’s mixed with charred tomatoes and crispy bread crumbs for a restaurant-inspired pasta dish.

1 500 g package of authentic Italian fettuccine or linguine

1 tsp. chili flakes (crushed red pepper)

3 Tbsp. Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 cups Italian imported grape tomatoes

1/2 cup finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO or Asiago PDO cheese

1/3 cup dry seasoned or regular bread crumbs

Ground black pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil and then add salt. Cook pasta, stirring occasionally, until it’s just under al dente. Reserve 1 cup cooking liquid before draining pasta.

While the pasta is cooking, prepare the sauce.

In a skillet on medium heat, add crushed red pepper and Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Cook until sizzling for about a minute. Increase heat to medium-high, and add tomatoes, cooking until blistered in spots, about three minutes. Lightly crush tomatoes, and continue cooking until soft.

Add one cup reserved cooking liquid. Let simmer for two minutes and then add 1/4 cup cheese and the pasta. Cook and toss, adding more liquid if necessary, until sauce coats pasta, about one minute. Top pasta with remaining cheese and bread crumbs.

JAZZ IT UP: Garnish with chopped parsley.

Bucatini With Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

A rich pasta with sun-dried tomato pesto. It’s an easy dish to make, perfect for busy weeknights.

1 500 g package of authentic Italian bucatini

1 cup imported Italian sun-dried tomatoes

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano PDO cheese

1/4 cup Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 garlic cloves

Ground black pepper to taste

Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente; drain.

While the pasta is cooking, prepare the sauce.

Place sun-dried tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano PDO cheese, Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil and garlic in a food processor; blend until finely chopped and thoroughly combined.

Toss pasta with pesto until evenly coated. Add cooking liquid while tossing, if necessary.

JAZZ IT UP: Garnish with toasted pine nuts and chopped fresh basil leaves.

Lemon Parmigiano Reggiano PDO And Prosciutto di Parma PDO Pasta

1 500 g package of Italian imported Tagliatelle

Zest of 2 lemons

1/3 cup Italian extra virgin olive oil

150 g Parmigiano Reggiano PDO (Protected Designation of Origin), freshly grated

150 g Prosciutto di Parma PDO slices, cut into thin strips

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Reserve 1 cup cooking liquid before draining pasta.

While the pasta is cooking, prepare the sauce.

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat up the olive oil (medium/medium-low) and toss in the sliced prosciutto and the lemon zest. Remove from the heat. Add cooking liquid and Parmigiano Reggiano PDO until thick and creamy.

Add the mixture to the pasta and toss until well coated. Use extra cooking liquid (if needed), spoonfuls at a time to make mixing easier.

Finish with freshly ground black pepper.

JAZZ IT UP: Add a few leaves of fresh sage to the mixture.

Take your culinary skills to the next level with only the best Italian-made ingredients. Even the most simple pasta dishes become gastronomic gems with carefully chosen oils, pastas and cheeses made in Italy. Learn more at the Italian Trade Commission.


