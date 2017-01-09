Huffpost Canada Business ca
Wireless 'Bill Shock' A Reality For 1 in 5 Canadians

OTTAWA — A public opinion poll conducted in September for Canada's national telecommunications regulator found that 21 per cent of the respondents had experienced "bill shock'' from their wireless services.

The most recent survey by TNS Canada for the CRTC showed a statistically meaningful decline in complaints about bill shock since a survey done in 2014, when 28 per cent of respondents had experienced the problem.

But the TNS Canada analysis said there was "room for improvement'' since Canadians continue to struggle with tracking how much data and calling minutes they have used. Managing the cost of international roaming fees is another problematic issue.

cellphone shock
More than one in five Canadians has reported "bill shock" from their wireless service.

The survey was done in preparation for a public hearing that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission will hold from Feb. 6-14 as part of its review of a 2013 code of conduct for wireless service providers.

The poll was based on a telephone survey of 1,483 people aged 18 years and older, conducted from Sept. 6 to 19 — making it accurate within 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Canada's Unfair Wireless Prices (2014)
of
  • Rogers in Manitoba..

    Ten gigabytes of data with unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited messaging will run you $75 in Manitoba.

  • Rogers in Ontario..

    Meanwhile in Ontario, that same 10 gigs of data and unlimited calling and texting will cost you $145 — nearly double the cost in Manitoba.

  • Telus in Manitoba..

    Telus offers a plan in Manitoba that is just about the same as the Rogers plan mentioned above, and also costs $75.

  • Telus in Ontario..

    That same Telus plan with 10 gigs of data will cost you $145 in Ontario. This the same pricing scheme, and the same difference between provinces, as Rogers offers.

  • Bell Mobility in Manitoba..

    In Manitoba, $55 will get you unlimited nationwide minutes and one gig of data.

  • Bell Mobility in Ontario..

    ...But in Ontario, $55 will get you 150 nationwide minutes and only 200 MB of data.

  • Fido in Manitoba..

    Fido offers unlimited Canada-wide calling and 5 gigs of data for $55, even making a point of highlighting the deal is only available in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

  • Fido in Ontario..

    In Ontario, you can't get five gigs of data and unlimited calling with Fido, but for $20 more per month than the five-gig deal in Manitoba, you can get two gigs and unlimited calling.

  • Koodo in Manitoba..

    Koodo offers five gigs of data and unlimited minutes for $55 in Manitoba.

  • Koodo in Ontario..

    In Ontario, two gigs of data with unlimited calling will cost you $74, which is $19 more per month than five gigs and unlimited calling costs in Manitoba.

  • Virgin Mobile in Manitoba..

    Virgin charges $105 for unlimited calling and three gigs of data in Manitoba.

  • Virgin Mobile in Ontario..

    In Ontario, three gigs of data and unlimited calling will run $105. That's the same as in Manitoba. Congrats, Virgin, on keeping that regional rift to a minimum!

