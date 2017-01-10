Huffpost Canada ca
Alberta Scammer Posing As Fort McKay Chief Jim Boucher: RCMP

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — RCMP are warning residents in the Fort McMurray area of northern Alberta about a scammer posing as a First Nations leader.

Police say the suspect calls with a business proposal and identifies himself as Fort McKay Chief Jim Boucher.

He asks for money ranging from a few hundred dollars to more than $10,000.

Police say the suspect disappears once he receives the money.

The Fort McKay First Nation has issued a statement that says Boucher does not conduct any business on behalf of the band.

It also says he does not engage in any outside or personal business ventures.

"Chief Boucher is dedicated exclusively to being the chief and fulfilling his leadership role within the Fort McKay First Nation.''

Anyone victimized by the scam is asked to call the RCMP.

