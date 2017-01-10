Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Release Joint Divorce Statement

Posted: Updated:
Print

Los Angeles — Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and will work together to reunify their family, the actors announced in a joint statement Monday.

Their statement released Monday night to The Associated Press said that they will keep future details of their divorce confidential by using a private judge.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," their statement read. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

brad pitt angelinaAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the premiere of 'By the Sea' at the 2015 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The statement is the first joint comment from the actors on their divorce since Jolie Pitt filed to end their marriage in September.

Custody of their six children has been the primary issue in the divorce, with Jolie Pitt initially seeking sole physical custody. California law favours joint custody in divorce cases, although final arrangements are often agreed to by parents and formalized in a written agreement.

Pitt and Jolie were married for two years and together for 12 years after becoming close while filming 2005's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

Their divorce, and every filing in it, has attracted international attention. Last month, Pitt sought to seal custody records in the case, and a hearing had been scheduled for next week on the issue.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Celebrity Divorces 2016
of
  • Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

    Heard filled for divorce in May days after Depp's mother passed away. The actress also filed for a temporary restraining order against the actor, claiming he was “verbally and physically abusive” throughout their marriage.

  • Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt

    Once Hollywood's golden couple, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September asking for sole physical custody of their six children. At the time of the divorce filing, Pitt was under investigation for a child welfare incident that took place on the couple's private jet.

  • Tobey Maguire And Jennifer Meyer

    After nine years of marriage and two kids, Maguire and Meyer split in October.

  • Drew Barrymore And Will Kopelman

    Barrymore and Kopelman confirmed their plans to split in April after four years of marrige and the birth of their two daughters. Barrymore later opened up about her divorce calling it "shameful and a failure" on the Netflix talk show "Chelsea".

  • Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin

    After two years of "conscious uncoupling," Paltrow and Martin officially divorced in May.

  • Mary J. Blige And Kendu Isaacs

    There seems to be plenty of drama with this divorce. Blige filed for divorce from her husband and manager after 12 years of marriage. Though the couple has no kids together, they are fighting over custody of the artist's Grammy awards.

  • Rob 'Vanilla Ice' Van Winkle And Laura Van Winkle

    After 20 years of marriage, the singer turned reality-star's wife filed for divorce in October. According to TMZ, the artist was arrested in 2008 and 2001 for domestic battery.

  • Kaley Cuoco And Ryan Sweeting

    Just shy of two years after tying the knot, Cuoco filed for divorce in September 2015, which was finalized in May.

  • Larsa And Scottie Pippen

    After 19 years of marriage, the NBA star filed for divorce in October. Despite speculations of his wife having an affair with rapper Future, Pippen has not spoken out on the matter.

  • Summer Phoenix And Casey Affleck

    Ben Affleck's little brother is also going through a divorce. After 10 years of marriage, the filmmaker split from his actress wife in March. The exes have two sons together.

  • Erik Anders Lang And Sia Furler

    After two years together, the "Chandelier" singer split from her husband in early December. At the time the pair simply said they were dedicated to remain friends.

  • Mike Shay And Scheana Shay

    Just 16 months after they got married, the "Vanderpump Rules" stars called it quits. The decline of their marriage is believed to play out on the current season of their TV series.

  • Rose McGowan And Davey Detail

    Three years after saying 'I do,' McGowan filed for divorce from Detail in February. Upon filing the papers, McGowan listed the couple's separation date as May 1, 2015.

  • Len Wiseman And Kate Beckinsale

    One year after divorce rumours began, Wiseman filed for divorce from his actress wife in October. The couple were married for 12 years.

  • Naya Rivera And Ryan Dorsey

    After two years of marriage, these two called it quits in November. The pair, who have one son together, shocked many when they tied the knot just three months after the "Glee" actress broke off her engagement to rapper Big Sean.

  • Dean Fleischer-Camp And Jenny Slate

    After four years of marriage the actress and editor called it quits in May. Later that month, Slate began dating her "Gifted"co-star Chris Evans.

  • Liza Weil And Paul Adelstein

    After nearly 10 years of marriage, the "How To Get Away With Murder" star filed for divorce from fellow Shondaland actor Adelstein in April. The former couple has one daughter together.

  • Mike Caussin And Jana Kramer

    The country singer and NFL player split in August as Caussin entered rehab for undisclosed reasons. The pair has one daughter together.

  • Brandon Barash And Kirsten Storms

    After almost three years of marriage, the "General Hospital" stars filed for divorce in April. They have one daughter together.

  • Anne-Marie Duff And James McAvoy

    Nine years after marriage, McAvoy and Duff filed for divorce in May. They have one son together.

  • Frances Bean Cobain And Isaiah Silva

    After secretly getting married in 2014, the late Kurt Cobain's daughter filed for divorce from husband and fellow musician Isaiah Silva in March. The former couple is currently in a legal dispute over a valuable guitar Cobain gifted Silva on their wedding day.

  • Emily Ward And Patrick Carney

    After three years of marriage, The Black Keys drummer split from his wife in January.

  • Kevin McKidd And Jane McKidd

    After 17 years of marriage, The McKidds are no longer a couple. Jane filed for divorce in July and the former couple jointly stated their intentions to co-parent their son and daughter.

  • Marc Anthony aAd Shannon De Lima

    After two years of marriage the singer and model called it quits in November but neither has signed divorce papers. Anthony's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez also experienced a break up in August from boyfriend Casper Smart whom she began dating in 2012.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations