Canadian Cities Where You Can Buy The Most Space For $300K

In many parts of Canada, finding out how much space there is in a home listed for sale can be a real challenge.

Listing the floor space is standard operating procedure in Vancouver, but in Toronto, it’s like they’ve never heard of a square foot.

Real estate portal Point2 Homes is trying to fill the gap by collecting data on square footage of homes sold across Canada’s largest municipalities.

sherbrooke quebec
The rooftops of historic buildings in Sherbrooke, Quebec. The city will get you the most living space for your buck, according to research from Point2 Homes. At the other end, Vancouver offers the least floor space for your home-buying dollar. (Photo: Michel Gagnon/public domain)

So what’s the outcome? Massive home-space inequality. A closet-sized condo of 339 square feet in Vancouver will buy you a home of more than 2,000 square feet in Sherbrooke, Que. — approaching McMansion proportions.

Of course, you’d need a reason to move to Sherbrooke. With just 108,000 jobs in total in the area, it might be hard for Vancouver and Toronto’s house-poor to set up shop there….

All the same, here’s how Canada’s cities compare. (Click the image for full size.)

square footage by city canada

Apparently collecting this data wasn’t easy.

“We had to talk to many agents and mine our own listings to retrieve the information,” a spokesperson said in an email. In the end, Point2 Homes was only able to get reliable data for 30 of the 50 cities it looked at.

So, in case it needs to be said: Before you buy a house, make sure you know just how much you’re getting for your money.

Feb. 2016: What $5 Million Will Buy You In Canada
  • A mansion in Montreal's Westmount: $4.98 million

    This five-bedroom, five-bath house in Montreal's ritiziest neighbourhood has a large (almost 19,000-square-foot) lot featuring an amazing rock formation that makes the back yard entirely unique. The realtor boasts of spectacular views of the city as well. Listing.

  • A 4-acre estate outside of Calgary: $5.1 million

    This house in Coyote Valley, northwest of Calgary, features five bedrooms and three full baths in more than 6,000 square feet of living space. The property features an exercise room, a rec room and a media area, as well as a four-car garage. Listing.

  • A penthouse condo in Vancouver: $4.98 million

    This two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Coal Harbour features a 221-square-foot patio on the lower level and a master-bedroom balcony on the upper level. Which is helpful, because the views are not to be missed. Listing.

  • A 4-story townhome in Toronto's Yorkville: $4.75 million

    This four-bedroom, four-bath property sits in one of Canada's ritziest urban neighbourhoods and features a "smart home" automation system and an elevator. And the view from bedroom windows is of trees, which is sort of incredible for downtown Toronto. Listing.

  • A 19th-century heritage home in Oakville: $4.99 million

    This 9,200-square-foot house in the Greater Toronto suburb of Oakville was built around 1888, and features seven bedrooms and nine baths, and no fewer than six fireplaces. The realtor says the home was recently entirely renovated. Listing.

  • A private island in Ontario's cottage country: $4.95 million

    This 20-acre private island in swanky Lake of Bays, some 200 km north of Toronto, features five separate summer cottages and a three-bedroom boathouse, with parking for five boats. Great place for an extended family -- a rich extended family. Listing.

  • A waterfront estate in Halifax: $4.75 million

    The realtor's boast that this is "one of the most beautiful waterfront settings on the Continental Eastern Seaboard" was a little difficult for us to verify, but it sounds good. Five bedrooms and seven baths in this 12,000-square-foot house that also features a library, a gym and a "hidden wine cellar." Listing.

