Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds' Causes Of Death Revealed

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' death certificates, obtained by TMZ, have revealed the mother and daughter's official causes of death.

According to the entertainment site, Reynolds died from intracerebral hemorrhage, also known as a stroke. The certificate states that the "Singin' in the Rain" actress, who was 84 when she died on Dec. 28, died from a blood vessel that ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain. Hypertension is listed as an underlying cause of the stroke.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the 2011 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Fisher’s cause of death was listed as “cardiac arrest/deferred,” according to her death certificate.

According to TMZ, this means that the L.A. County Coroner's Office needs to do more tests to see what triggered the "Star Wars" actress' heart attack, which she suffered on a flight from London to L.A on Dec. 23.

"We're told toxicology tests will be performed to determine if there were any drugs in her system that could have contributed to Carrie's death," stated the site.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at age 60. According to TMZ, she never regained consciousness after suffering the fatal attack.

Carrie Fisher's makeshift Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame during 'A Fan Tribute To Our Beloved Princess Leia' held in the Courtyard at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 31, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Both mother and daughter were celebrated during a private memorial and funeral last week. On Jan. 7, some of Fisher's ashes were buried — in a Prozac pill-shaped urn — with her mother at Los Angeles’ Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The actresses were recently honoured at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a video tribute, which showed select film moments from their respective careers.

Fisher's good friend Meryl Streep paid tribute to the Wishful Drinking author while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. "As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia said to me, 'Take your broken heart and turn it into art.'"

On Saturday, HBO premiered the documentary about the twosome, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds," which looked at the close but sometimes turbulent relationship between the two.

