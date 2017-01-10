ADVERTISEMENT

Warning: America is about to experience a shortage of "great dresses," and it's due to Donald Trump's inauguration.

This is, of course, is according to the man himself.

In an interview with The New York Times, the president-elect said celebrities are going to turn out in such strong number for his inauguration, Hollywood's finest may not even be able to find a dress for the event!



US President-elect Donald Trump answers questions from reporters accompanied by wife Melania for a New Year's Eve party December 31, 2016 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

"We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars," Trump said to the paper.

(This, we are fairly certain, excludes "the most over-rated actress in Hollywood" Meryl Streep, who slammed Trump at the 2017 Golden Globes and had everyone cheering).

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.”

Oh, is that so? Wrong.

The Washington Post decided to investigate this looming fashion disaster to see if in fact dresses in the Washington D.C. area were indeed cleared out.

What did they find? There are literally "thousands" of dresses still in stock in boutiques and department stores all over the city.

Oh, also pointed out by author Emily Heil? No one calls them "dress shops" anymore, Donald.

As of Tuesday, don't expect Ivanka Trump to be personally supplying dresses for the event either. The daughter of the soon-to-be president just announced she is stepping down from her fashion label.

Spent the morning at our fall 2017 design summit. The collection is looking 👌 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 11, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

And from what we already know, Melania could have a hard time finding a gown herself, considering several fashion designers have refused to dress her.

Yikes.

But do not worry, dresses are still alive and well in America.

