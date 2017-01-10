Huffpost Canada Alberta ca
Jane Fonda In Alberta To Protest Oilsands, Pro-Oil Groups Not Impressed

She may be best known for her fitness empire, but Jane Fonda is flexing her activist muscle this week with a trip to Alberta's oilsands.

The Academy Award-winnng actress is in Alberta to criticize energy development, reports CBC News — and the timing of her visit has some local oilsands supporters upset.

Alberta energy booster group OilSands Strong has launched an aggressive anti-Fonda campaign on its Facebook page, arguing Fonda should stay away from a region that continues to suffer after last year's raging wildfire.

"Hey Jane Fonda the city has been through enough with the Fort McMurray wildfire we really don't need you here to bash us right now!" reads one meme created by the group.

According to 660News, Fonda will take an aerial tour of the oilsands and meet with aboriginal leaders Tuesday, before heading to Edmonton Wednesday night to speak at a University of Alberta event hosted by Greenpeace Canada.

The Greenpeace Canada website says Fonda's trip will "push the Canadian government to live up to its commitments to Indigenous peoples."

The founder of another pro-oilsands group, Canada Action, told CBC News he hopes Fonda will take some time on her trip to learn about environmental progress made in the oilsands, as well as meet people in the area who benefit from the energy industry.

"I think that it's unfortunate that Jane Fonda is going to come up here," Cody Battershill told CBC. "And she will probably have, in my mind, a less balanced opinion of the issues."

Fonda is no stranger to protesting on Canadian soil. In 2015 she made headlines when she declared "I hope I get arrested" while attending an Greenpeace event protesting pipelines and oil tankers in B.C.

"I'm going to commit the rest of my life to stopping global warming by preventing fossil fuels from being extracted," she said during that trip.

jane fonda bc
Fonda holds a "Stop Shell" sign during the "Toast the Coast" Greenpeace event to celebrate the coast and protest oil tanker traffic and arctic drilling, at Jericho Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday June 13, 2015. (Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

"Committing the rest of my life is no big deal, I don't have that much left," she quipped.

Fonda has long been a political activist, and has worked to bring attention to issues of American civil rights, feminism, indigenous people's rights and the Vietnam War.

She's the latest in a string of Hollywood celebrities to visit Alberta's oilsands — a list that includes Neil Young, Neve Campbell and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Most recently, Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines for his 2014 visit to Fort McMurray — a trip which he later used in his 2016 climate change documentary "Before The Flood."

Celebrities Who've Visited The Alberta Oilsands
of
  • Singer Neil Young

    The singer cause quite a stir when his visited the oilsands earlier this year, survey developments by air. He compared what he saw with the disaster left by the Hiroshima atomic bomb.

  • He went on to slam the Harper government, saying: "Canada is trading integrity for money. That's what's happening under the current leadership in Canada, which is a very poor imitation of the George Bush administration in the United States and is lagging behind on the world stage. It's an embarrassment to any Canadians."

  • Listen to his full address.

  • Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

    Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was in Fort McMurray this week researching for a documentary about the oil sands and climate change.

  • DiCaprio is the voice behind a four-part series that focuses on climate change challenges and solutions. The first part, "Carbon," explores how governments worldwide are putting a price on carbon through carbon trading or carbon taxes.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

    While in Fort Chipewyan, he participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, alongside First Nation chiefs. DiCaprio nominated Stephen Harper.

  • Archbishop Desmond Tutu

    The human rights leader visited the oilsands in May of this year. After a Suncor-sponsored flyover of some of the developments, Tutu called the area "filth."

  • "The fact that this filth is being created now, when the link between carbon emissions and global warming is so obvious, reflects negligence and greed," Tutu told more than 200 rapt attendees at a conference on oilsands development and treaty rights in Fort McMurray. "Oilsands development not only devastates our shared climate, it is also stripping away the rights of First Nations and affected communities to protect their children, land and water from being poisoned."

  • Director James Cameron

    The Canadian director, director of the pro-environment film Avatar and many other blockbuster movies, visited the oilsands in 2010, as well as visiting with then-Premier Ed Stelmach. He was not vocally against the oilsands, but said “it will be a curse if it’s not managed properly.”

  • “It can also be a great gift to Canada and to Alberta. I’m pragmatic enough to understand the powerful economic forces that are driving this development.”

  • Listen to James Cameron speak following his oilsands tour in 2010.

  • Fort Chipewyan residents emotionally voice their concerns of cancer and pollution to James Cameron on September 28, 2010.

  • Actress Neve Campbell

    Campbell toured the oilsands in 2008, and said she was "horrified by the pace and scale of development in the tar sands, and the weak response by our federal and provincial governments,”

  • Campbell also backed Neil Young's fight to get major oil companies to respect Canadian First Nation treaties, by signing a letter of support for the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.

  • Robert Redford

    Although he didn't techincally visit the Alberta oilsands, U.S. actor Robert Redford spoke out in a video last year, calling Alberta's oil "the dirtiest oil on the planet."

  • Robert Redford

    “Developing the Canadian tarsands is destroying our great northern forest at a terrifying rate. It is producing enough carbon pollution to wreak havoc with our climate for decades to come. And the pipelines that carry this toxic tarsands fuel are a direct threat to our own drinking water supplies.”

  • Robert Redford: Tar Sands Oil Is Killing Our Planet - NRDC

    Watch the video.

  • Darryl Hannah

    U.S. actor Darryl Hannah has also been a vocal opponent of the Alberta oilsands and has protested against various pipelines. She has even been arrested for blocking the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

  • She has called Alberta's oilsands an "atrocious environmental travesty."

  • Daryl Hannah On Why She Opposes The Keystone Pipeline

    Actress takes a stance. Fox News: Hannity http://www.foxnews.com/hannity/index.html Fox News: Hannity - The Great American Blog http://hannity.blogs.foxnews....

  • Singer Diana Krall

    Diana Krall was the second act on Neil Young's Honour the Treaties tour.

  • What We Learned From Neil Young's Anti-Oilsands Tour

  • 1. The majority of Albertans seem to support Neil Young's sentiment

    Read more here.

  • 2. But few endorse the way he's going about it.

  • 3. The topic is still awfully polarized.

  • 4. Those who live and <a href=work in the oilsands are fiercely proud of their region" width="52" height="52"/>

    When Neil Young compared the Fort McMurray area to Hiroshima, northern Albertans were quick to defend with the #myhiroshima

  • 5. Except for some <a href=First Nations in the region" width="52" height="52"/>

  • 6. Those who don't live or work there, not so much..

  • 7. People can like Neil Young the musician and strongly dislike Neil Young the activist.

  • 8. Environmental advocates are still prone to over simplify the issue

  • 9. And so are those who back the industry

  • 10. Celebrities have more power to elevate issues

  • 11. Than environmentalists

    When Greenpeace co-founder and, and its former leader, came out in support of the oilsands, Patrick Moore's comments certainly created some ripples among watchers but the impact of his endorsement was negligible. Whether speaking in favour or against the oilsands, environmentalists just don't have the pull that A-list celebrities do.

  • 12. Inflamatory language still results in inflamed reactions

  • In response to Neil Young's comments that the oilsands is the ugliest thing he's ever seen.

  • NEXT ----> Facts About The Oilsands

  • Fort McMurray, a.k.a. 'Oilsands City'

  • Stunning Population Growth

    Fort McMurray, Alberta, has seen its population grow from 926 in 1951, to more than 60,000 today -- a growth rate of 70,000 per cent over 60 years. The city grew by 14,000 people, or 29 per cent, in just the 2006 to 2011 period. Source: StatsCan

  • Far More Men Than Women

    Whereas in Alberta in general there are approximately 99 to 104 men for every 100 women, in Fort McMurray, where male-dominated oil jobs dominate, that ratio is skewed well towards men. There are 110 to 140 men for every 100 women in Fort McMurray, depending on the neighbourhood. Source: Kevin Correia This caption has been corrected from an earlier version.

  • Arm And A Leg For Housing

    The average price of a two-bedroom apartment in April, 2011, was $2,152 -- comparable to major Canadian cities like Toronto and Vancouver. For those rates to be affordable, you'd need to earn at least $80,000 per year. But given that oil workers can earn as much as $120,000, that is, actually, affordable by Fort McMurray standards. Source: Wood Buffalo Regional Municipality

  • Third Largest Oil Reserves In The World

    Fort McMurray sits at the centre of what is now recognized as the third-largest proven supply of oil in the world. Alberta has 170.8 billion barrels of oil in the ground, about 12 per cent of the world's total. By comparison, Saudi Arabia has 260 billion barrels, and Venezuela 211 billion. The oil sands' share of that total continues to grow, and with it, Fort McMurray's importance to the industry. The city is expected to quadruple in size, to about 231,000, within 20 years. Source: Government of Alberta

  • Giant Job Machine

    There are 140,000 people employed in Alberta's oil and gas extraction industry -- a very large number, considering the province's total population of 3.6 million. In all, energy counts for 23.4 per cent of Alberta's economy. Source: Government of Alberta

  • Now That's Cold

    Classified as a sub-Arctic zone, Fort McMurray is bitingly cold, even by Canadians' standards. The average night-time low in January is minus-24 Celsius, or minus-11 Fahrenheit, though the average daytime high in July does reach a decent 23 Celsius (73 Fahrenheit). Source: The Weather Network

  • 13. Neil Young has twice gotten the full attention of the oil industry and twice he's refused to give them a piece of his mind

    When Neil Young visited the oilsands last year, he was given the opportunity to meet with representatives from the industry but turned them down.

  • And again...

    Neil Young was then invited to sit down with the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers when he was in Calgary last week but again refused.

  • 14. Celebs attract other celebs

    The day after Neil Young wrapped up his Honour the Treaties tour in Calgary, 23 celebrities - actors, musicians, authors and environmentalists - signed a letter of support for Young's fight. Among those who signed are actress Neve Campbell and Gord Downie from The Tragically Hip.

Conversations