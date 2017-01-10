ADVERTISEMENT

She may be best known for her fitness empire, but Jane Fonda is flexing her activist muscle this week with a trip to Alberta's oilsands.

The Academy Award-winnng actress is in Alberta to criticize energy development, reports CBC News — and the timing of her visit has some local oilsands supporters upset.

Alberta energy booster group OilSands Strong has launched an aggressive anti-Fonda campaign on its Facebook page, arguing Fonda should stay away from a region that continues to suffer after last year's raging wildfire.

"Hey Jane Fonda the city has been through enough with the Fort McMurray wildfire we really don't need you here to bash us right now!" reads one meme created by the group.

According to 660News, Fonda will take an aerial tour of the oilsands and meet with aboriginal leaders Tuesday, before heading to Edmonton Wednesday night to speak at a University of Alberta event hosted by Greenpeace Canada.

The Greenpeace Canada website says Fonda's trip will "push the Canadian government to live up to its commitments to Indigenous peoples."

The founder of another pro-oilsands group, Canada Action, told CBC News he hopes Fonda will take some time on her trip to learn about environmental progress made in the oilsands, as well as meet people in the area who benefit from the energy industry.

"I think that it's unfortunate that Jane Fonda is going to come up here," Cody Battershill told CBC. "And she will probably have, in my mind, a less balanced opinion of the issues."

Fonda is no stranger to protesting on Canadian soil. In 2015 she made headlines when she declared "I hope I get arrested" while attending an Greenpeace event protesting pipelines and oil tankers in B.C.

"I'm going to commit the rest of my life to stopping global warming by preventing fossil fuels from being extracted," she said during that trip.



Fonda holds a "Stop Shell" sign during the "Toast the Coast" Greenpeace event to celebrate the coast and protest oil tanker traffic and arctic drilling, at Jericho Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday June 13, 2015. (Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

"Committing the rest of my life is no big deal, I don't have that much left," she quipped.

Fonda has long been a political activist, and has worked to bring attention to issues of American civil rights, feminism, indigenous people's rights and the Vietnam War.

She's the latest in a string of Hollywood celebrities to visit Alberta's oilsands — a list that includes Neil Young, Neve Campbell and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Most recently, Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines for his 2014 visit to Fort McMurray — a trip which he later used in his 2016 climate change documentary "Before The Flood."

