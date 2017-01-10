L'Oréal Paris Debuts 'Your Skin, Your Story' Campaign Starring Hari Nef And Blake Lively
There's a story behind everyone's skin. And L'Oreal Paris is celebrating that in their most diverse campaign to date.
During the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, L'Oréal debuted a new "True Match" foundation campaign called "Your Skin, Your Story," starring none other than actress and transgender activist Hari Nef and a very pregnant Blake Lively.
The commercial, which is being praised for its display of diversity and representation, features models, influencers and actors of all ethnic backgrounds and skin tones displaying True Match foundation's 33 shades.
Thanks to @loreal for bringing important trans representation to your campaigns and the #GoldenGlobes broadcast. #truematch https://t.co/UoAAOP885t
— Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) January 9, 2017
"L'Oréal Paris is a brand fueled by a mission to empower everyone to own and embrace their individual beauty and intrinsic worth," said Tim Coolican, deputy general manager, L'Oréal Paris USA, in a press release. "By featuring a diverse blend of individuals and illustrating their individual skin stories, our new True Match campaign celebrates the power and beauty of feeling comfortable in your own skin."
" 'Because I’m worth it’ is an iconic belief that resonates with so many, for good reason. Now more than ever that simple phrase is a powerful reminder to us all, as woman are coming together, rising up, and standing for their value. We are worth it. We are different shapes and sizes. We are different colors. We are beautiful inside and out. We are kind. We are brave. We are vulnerable. We are flawed. We are perfect. We are worth it. And we each have a story to tell. Which is why I was so moved by the ‘Your Skin, Your Story’ campaign. It's a beautiful illustration that we are in this together. And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences. Now THAT'S beautiful." -Me :) #worthsharing #truematch LINK IN BIO FOR A SNEAK PEAK 🎉😊🎩💋
The campaign also stars Darnell Bernard, the first male to represent L'Oréal makeup. This comes after both Maybelline and CoverGirl introduced male ambassadors to their brand in the past few months.
It's another diverse win for the beauty world.
Let's keep this representation coming.
