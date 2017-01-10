Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Maintain Weight Loss: How This Woman Lost One Pound A Week, And Kept It Of

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Who: Sonika Anand
City: Calgary

The Numbers: Currently at 179 pounds, for a total weight loss of 16 pounds in 15 weeks. Went from a size 14 to a size 10.

After Losing The Weight: The hardest thing about maintaining weight is to have control over how much you eat and learning what to eat.

Since I've lost weight, my family and friends have been seeing changes in how I look and also I feel more energetic.

Before seeing my trainer Belinda Morrison, my glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) was 7.2 and within four months, I got it down to six.

sonika anand
Sonika Anand before.

I went from being diabetic to pre-diabetic and my doctor calls it a "miracle."

I feel so confident about myself and I want to lose even more weight to take diabetes out of my life forever.

The Food Element: I am cutting down on my sugar intake and I keep my calories in check.

For breakfast, I usually eat oats or eggs and whole wheat toast. For lunch, I eat chicken and curry or salads. And for dinner, I prefer soups and some vegetables.

"I am very happy with my results and don't feel like going back to my old habits."

I keep adding fish and chicken to my meals for protein.

sonika anand

I also have cheat days, but within moderation. I make sure my portions are also in check.

The Exercise Factor: I work out with my trainer three times a week and do high intensity interval training at home.

I also try to hit 10,000 steps a day.

For sleep, I get around seven to eight hours a night.

Words From Her Trainer: Sonika came to me for one reason: her doctor was very concerned about her HbA1c number, and so was she.

It is not unheard of that clients come see me for medical reasons, and not just to look good in a bathing suit. She wanted to know if I could help her take her numbers down.

sonika anand

I put her on a meal plan, the proper exercise plan and told her we would take it slow. I explained to her that losing between one to two pounds a week is optimal for maintaining lean muscle mass, which is what you want for a higher metabolism.

Do you have a weight loss story to share? Send us an email at CanadaLiving@huffingtonpost.com to be featured on our Lost It series.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Also on The Huffington Post

Close
Lost It: Weight Loss Success Stories
of
  • Priscila BEFORE

  • Priscila AFTER

  • Lindsay BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Lindsay AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Martha BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Martha AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Jackie BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Jackie AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Nora BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Nora AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Chris BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Chris AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Melissa BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Melissa AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Shane BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Shane NOW

    Read the story here.

  • Jeff BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Jeff AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Layal BEFORE (far left)

    Read the story here.

  • Layal AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Justin BEFORE

  • Justin AFTER

  • Lisa BEFORE her bootcamp

    Read the story here.

  • Lisa AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Kate BEFORE

  • Kate AFTER

  • Kerry BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Kerry AFTER

    Read her story here.

  • Tony BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Tony AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Ashley BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Ashley AFTER

    Read her story here.

  • Rupinder BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Rupinder AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • James BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • James AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Claire BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Claire AFTER

    Total weight lost: 82 pounds. Read the story here

  • Harpreet BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Harpreet AFTER

    Total weight lost: 50 pounds. Read her story here.

  • Elizabeth BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Elizabeth AFTER

    Total weight lost: 81 pounds. Read her story here.

  • Sandra BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Sandra AFTER

    Total weight lost: 95 pounds. Read her story here.

  • Bruce BEFORE

    Read his story here.

  • Bruce AFTER

    Total weight lost: 27 pounds. Read his story here.

  • Ben BEFORE

    Read his story here.

  • Ben AFTER

    Total weight lost: 97.6 pounds. Read his story here.

  • Lisa BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Lisa AFTER

    Total weight lost: 69 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Steven BEFORE

    Read his story here.

  • Steven AFTER

    Total weight lost: 85 pounds Read his story here.

  • Katie BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Katie AFTER

    Total weight lost: 40 pounds. Read her story here.

  • Kimberly BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Kimberly AFTER

    Total weight lost: 111 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Francis BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Francis AFTER

    Total weight lost: 110 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Rishi BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Rishi AFTER

    Total weight lost: 70 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Matt BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Matt AFTER

    Total weight lost: 175 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Nicole BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Nicole AFTER

    Total weight lost: 27 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Pamela BEFORE and AFTER

    Total weight lost: 30 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Lisa BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Lisa AFTER

    Total weight lost: 180 pounds. Read her story here.

  • Elizabeth

    Total weight lost: 155 pounds. Read the incredible story of the photo series following Beth's journey here.

  • Elizabeth

    Total weight lost: 155 pounds. Read the incredible story of the photo series following Beth's journey here.

  • Sarah BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Sarah AFTER

    Total weight lost: 115 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Lynn BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Lynn AFTER

    Total weight lost: 81 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Stephen BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Stephen AFTER

    Total weight lost: 186 pounds. Read the story here

  • Gabriela BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Gabriela AFTER

    Total weight lost: 110 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Ellierose BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Ellierose AFTER

    Total weight lost: 65 pounds. Read the story here.

  • Zoe BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Zoe AFTER

    Total weight lost: 150 pounds. Read the story here

  • Sindhu Suppiah BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Sindhu Suppiah AFTER

    Total weight lost: 51 pounds. Read the story here

  • Dawn Barnable BEFORE

    Read Dawn's story here.

  • Dawn Barnable AFTER

    Read Dawn's story here.

  • Mitchell Shannon BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Mitchell Shannon AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Andy Mazzucco BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Andy Mazzucco AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Abbie BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Abbie AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Matthew BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Matthew AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Jamieson BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Jamieson AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Teresa BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Teresa AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Sobora BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Sobora AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Nikki BEFORE

  • Nikki AFTER

  • Kelly BEFORE

  • Kelly AFTER

  • Miranda BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Miranda AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Julie BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Julie AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Becky BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Becky AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Kavita BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Kavita AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Patricia BEFORE

    Read Patricia's story here.

  • Patricia AFTER

    Read Patricia's story here.

  • Candis BEFORE

    Read Candis' story here

  • Candis AFTER

    Read Candis' story here.

  • Rob BEFORE

    Read Rob's story here

  • Rob AFTER

    Read Rob's story here

  • Emma BEFORE

  • Emma AFTER

  • Teresa BEFORE

    Read the story here!

  • Teresa AFTER

    Read the story here!

  • Rob BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Rob AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Hailey BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Hailey AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Andrea BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Andrea AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • CJ BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • CJ AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Adina BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Adina AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Tina Davis BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Tina Davis AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Gregg BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Gregg AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Candice BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Candice AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Yeeshin BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Yeeshin AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Leigh BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Leigh AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Kevin BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Kevin AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Rosie BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Rosie AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Alyse BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Alyse AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Liz BEFORE

    Read her story here.

  • Liz AFTER

    Read her story here.

  • Amanda BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Amanda AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Wendy BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Wendy AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Jamie Cinq-Mars BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Jamie Cinq-Mars AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Carla BEFORE

  • Carla AFTER

  • Jennifer Fischer BEFORE

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Jennifer Fischer AFTER

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Clover Spears BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Clover Spears AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Sarah Rawlingson BEFORE

    Read the story here

  • Sarah Rawlingson AFTER

    Read the story here

  • Kaila Beattie BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Kaila Beattie AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Tameika Gentles BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Tameika Gentles AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Tammy BEFORE

    Read the story here.

  • Tammy AFTER

    Read the story here.

  • Ali BEFORE

    Read Ali's story here.

  • Ali AFTER

    Read Ali's story here.

  • Madiha BEFORE

    Read Madiha's story here.

  • Madiha AFTER

    Read Madiha's story here.

  • DJ BEFORE

    Read DJ's story here.

  • DJ AFTER

    Read DJ's story here.

  • Kim BEFORE

    Read Kim's story here.

  • Kim AFTER

    Read Kim's story here.

  • Rosemarie BEFORE

    Read Rosemarie's story here.

  • Rosemarie AFTER

    Read Rosemarie's story here.

  • Brian BEFORE

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Brian AFTER

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Debbie BEFORE

    Read Debbie's story here.

  • Debbie AFTER

    Read Debbie's story here.

  • Jessica BEFORE

    Read Jessica's story here.

  • Jessica AFTER

    Read Jessica's story here.

  • Andrea BEFORE

    Read Andrea's story here.

  • Andrea AFTER

    Read Andrea's story here.

  • Brian BEFORE

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Brian AFTER

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Heather BEFORE

    Read Heather's story here.

  • Heather AFTER

    Read Heather's story here.

  • Jarvis BEFORE

    Read Jarvis's story here.

  • Jarvis AFTER

    Read Jarvis's story here.

  • Lori And Ed BEFORE

    Read Lori and Ed's story here.

  • Lori And Ed AFTER

    Read Lori and Ed's story here.

  • Tricia BEFORE

    Read Tricia's story here.

  • Tricia AFTER

    Read Tricia's story here.

  • Zachary BEFORE

    Read Zachary's story here.

  • Zachary AFTER

    Read Zachary's story here.

  • Jessica BEFORE

    Read Jessica's story here.

  • Jessica AFTER

    Read Jessica's story here.

  • Ana BEFORE

    Read Ana's story here.

  • Ana AFTER

    Read Ana's story here.

  • Cristina BEFORE

    Read Cristina's story here.

  • Cristina AFTER

    Read Cristina's story here.

  • Sara BEFORE

    Read Sara's story here.

  • Sara AFTER

    Read Sara's story here.

  • Katie BEFORE

    Read Katie's story here.

  • Katie AFTER

    Read Katie's story here.

  • Jen BEFORE

    Read Jen's story here.

  • Jen AFTER

    Read Jen's story here.

  • Dannii BEFORE

    Read Dannii's story here.

  • Dannii AFTER

    Read Dannii's story here.

  • Mindy BEFORE

    Read Mindy's story here.

  • Mindy AFTER

    Read Mindy's story here.

  • Claire BEFORE

    Read Claire's story here.

  • Claire AFTER

    Read Claire's story here.

  • Shawn BEFORE

    Read Shawn's story here.

  • Shawn AFTER

    Read Shawn's story here.

  • Lori BEFORE

    Read Lori's story here.

  • Lori AFTER

    Read Lori's story here.

  • Olivia BEFORE

    Read Olivia's story here.

  • Olivia AFTER

    Read Olivia's story here.

  • Danny BEFORE

    Read Danny's story here.

  • Danny AFTER

    Read Danny's story here.

  • Hannah BEFORE

    Read Hannah's story here.

  • Hannah AFTER

    Read Hannah's story here.

  • Janaye BEFORE

    Read Janaye's story here.

  • Janaye AFTER

    Read Janaye's story here.

  • Michelle BEFORE

    Read Michelle's story here.

  • Michelle AFTER

    Read Michelle's story here.

  • Laurie BEFORE

    Read Laurie's story here.

  • Laurie AFTER

    Read Laurie's story here.

  • Melissa BEFORE

    Read Melissa's story here.

  • Melissa AFTER

    Read Melissa's story here.

  • Scott BEFORE

    Read Scott's story here.

  • Scott AFTER

    Read Scott's story here.

  • Betty Lou BEFORE

    Read Betty Lou's story here.

  • Betty Lou AFTER

    Read Betty Lou's story here.

  • Eli BEFORE

    Read Eli's story here.

  • Eli AFTER

    Read Eli's story here.

  • Brian BEFORE

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Brian AFTER

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Ella BEFORE

    Read Ella's story here.

  • Ella AFTER

    Read Ella's story here.

  • Matthew BEFORE

    Read Matthew's story here.

  • Matthew AFTER

    Read Matthew's story here.

  • Aja BEFORE

    Read Aja's story here.

  • Aja AFTER

    Read Aja's story here.

  • Joan BEFORE

    Read Joan's story here.

  • Joan AFTER

    Read Joan's story here.

  • April BEFORE

    Read April's story here.

  • April AFTER

    Read April's story here.

  • William BEFORE

    Read William's story here.

  • William AFTER

    Read William's story here.

  • Jim BEFORE

    Read Jim's story here.

  • Jim AFTER

    Read Jim's story here.

  • Joseph BEFORE

    Read Joseph's story here.

  • Joseph AFTER

    Read Joseph's story here.

  • Andrew BEFORE

    Read Andrew's story here.

  • Andrew AFTER

    Read Andrew's story here.

  • Robert BEFORE

    Read Robert's story here.

  • Robert AFTER

    Read Robert's story here.

  • Stephanie BEFORE

    Read Stephanie's story here.

  • Stephanie AFTER

    Read Stephanie's story here.

  • Jill BEFORE

    Read Jill's story here.

  • Jill AFTER

    Read Jill's story here.

  • Brittany BEFORE

    Read Brittany's story here.

  • Brittany AFTER

    Read Brittany's story here.

  • Rebekah BEFORE

    Read Rebekah's story here.

  • Rebekah AFTER

    Read Rebekah's story here.

  • Rosie Rose BEFORE

    Read Rosie Rose's story here.

  • Rosie Rose AFTER

    Read Rosie Rose's story here.

  • Elise BEFORE

    Read Elise's story here.

  • Elise AFTER

    Read Elise's story here.

  • Jennie BEFORE

    Read Jennie's story here.

  • Jennie AFTER

    Read Jennie's story here.

  • Michael BEFORE

    Read Michael's story here.

  • Michael AFTER

    Read Michael's story here.

  • Jane BEFORE

    Read Jane's story here.

  • Jane AFTER

    Read Jane's story here.

  • Erikka BEFORE

    Read Erikka's story here.

  • Erikka AFTER

    Read Erikka's story here.

  • Chris BEFORE

    Read Chris's story here.

  • Chris AFTER

    Read Chris's story here.

  • Gina BEFORE

    Read Gina's story here.

  • Gina AFTER

    Read Gina's story here.

  • Jennifer BEFORE

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Jennifer AFTER

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Danielle BEFORE

    Read Danielle's story here.

  • Danielle AFTER

    Read Danielle's story here.

  • Lisa BEFORE

    Read Lisa's story here.

  • Lisa AFTER

    Read Lisa's story here.

  • Kay BEFORE

    Read Kay's story here.

  • Kay AFTER

    Read Kay's story here.

  • Tom BEFORE

    Read Tom's story here.

  • Tom AFTER

    Read Tom's story here.

  • Samantha BEFORE

    Read Samantha's story here.

  • Samantha AFTER

    Read Samantha's story here.

  • Fabiana BEFORE

    Read Fabiana's story here.

  • Fabiana AFTER

    Read Fabiana's story here.

  • Tom BEFORE

    Read Tom's story here.

  • Tom AFTER

    Read Tom's story here.

  • Holly BEFORE

    Read Holly's story here.

  • Holly AFTER

    Read Holly's story here.

  • Dan BEFORE

    Read Dan's story here.

  • Richie BEFORE

    Read Richie's story here.

  • Dan AFTER

    Read Dan's story here.

  • Richie AFTER

    Read Richie's story here.

  • Kishan BEFORE

    Read Kishan's story here.

  • Kishan AFTER

    Read Kishan's story here.

  • Pamela BEFORE

    Read Pamela's story here.

  • Pamela AFTER

    Read Pamela's story here.

  • Elliott BEFORE

    Read Elliott's story here.

  • Elliott AFTER

    Read Elliott's story here.

  • Lindsay BEFORE

    Read Lindsay's story here.

  • Lindsay AFTER

    Read Lindsay's story here.

  • Erica BEFORE

    Read Erica's story here.

  • Erica AFTER

    Read Erica's story here.

  • Angie BEFORE

    Read Angie's story here.

  • Angie AFTER

    Read Angie's story here.

  • Marlon BEFORE

    Read Marlon's story here.

  • Marlon AFTER

    Read Marlon's story here.

  • Cathy BEFORE

    Read Cathy's story here.

  • Cathy AFTER

    Read Cathy's story here.

  • Dave BEFORE

    Read Dave's story here.

  • Dave AFTER

    Read Dave's story here.

  • Jennifer BEFORE

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Jennifer AFTER

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Corinne BEFORE

    Read Corinne's story here.

  • Corinne AFTER

    Read Corinne's story here.

  • Chris BEFORE

    Read Chris's story here.

  • Chris AFTER

    Read Chris's story here.

  • Jerome BEFORE

    Read Jerome's story here.

  • Jerome AFTER

    Read Jerome's story here.

  • Katie BEFORE

    Read Katie's story here.

  • Katie AFTER

    Read Katie's story here.

  • Kiera BEFORE

    Read Kiera's story here.

  • Kiera AFTER

    Read Kiera's story here.

  • Chris BEFORE

    Read Chris's story here.

  • Chris AFTER

    Read Chris's story here.

  • John BEFORE

    Read John's story here.

  • John AFTER

    Read John's story here.

  • Wiltrina BEFORE

    Read Wiltrina's story here.

  • Wiltrina AFTER

    Read Wiltrina's story here.

  • Kris BEFORE

    Read Kris's story here.

  • Kris AFTER

    Read Kris's story here.

  • Jennifer BEFORE

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Jennifer AFTER

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Matthew BEFORE

    Read Matthew's story here.

  • Matthew AFTER

    Read Matthew's story here.

  • Jenny BEFORE

    Read Jenny's story here.

  • Jenny AFTER

    Read Jenny's story here.

  • Daniel BEFORE

    Read Daniel's story here.

  • Daniel AFTER

    Read Daniel's story here.

  • Bernita BEFORE

    Read Bernita's story here.

  • Bernita AFTER

    Read Bernita's story here.

  • Brad BEFORE

    Read Brad's story here.

  • Brad AFTER

    Read Brad's story here.

  • Pam BEFORE

    Read Pam's story here.

  • Pam AFTER

    Read Pam's story here.

  • Jennifer BEFORE

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Jennifer AFTER

    Read Jennifer's story here.

  • Derek BEFORE

    Read Derek's story here.

  • Derek AFTER

    Read Derek's story here.

  • Yariza BEFORE

    Read Yariza's story here.

  • Yariza AFTER

    Read Yariza's story here.

  • Stacy BEFORE

    Read Stacy's story here.

  • Stacy AFTER

    Read Stacy's story here.

  • Jase BEFORE

    Read Jase's story here.

  • Jase AFTER

    Read Jase's story here.

  • Sarah BEFORE

    Read Sarah's story here.

  • Sarah AFTER

    Read Sarah's story here.

  • Matthew BEFORE

    Read Matthew's story here.

  • Matthew AFTER

    Read Matthew's story here.

  • Cherie BEFORE

    Read Cherie's story here.

  • Cherie AFTER

    Read Cherie's story here.

  • Ryan BEFORE

    Read Ryan's story here.

  • Ryan AFTER

    Read Ryan's story here.

  • Suzi BEFORE

    Read Suzi's story here.

  • Suzi AFTER

    Read Suzi's story here.

  • Corey BEFORE

    Read Corey's story here.

  • Corey AFTER

    Read Corey's story here.

  • Richard BEFORE

    Read Richard's story here.

  • Richard AFTER

    Read Richard's story here.

  • Jaime BEFORE

    Read Jaime's story here.

  • Jaime AFTER

    Read Jaime's story here.

  • Vicki BEFORE

    Read Vicki's story here.

  • Vicki AFTER

    Read Vicki's story here.

  • Latrice BEFORE

    Read Latrice's story here.

  • Latrice AFTER

    Read Latrice's story here.

  • Heather BEFORE

    Read Heather's story here.

  • Heather AFTER

    Read Heather's story here.

  • Allison BEFORE

    Read Allison's story here.

  • Allison AFTER

    Read Allison's story here.

  • Crystal AFTER

    Read Crystal's story here.

  • Crystal BEFORE

    Read Crystal's story here.

  • Sylvia AFTER

    Read Sylvia's story here.

  • Sylvia BEFORE

    Read Sylvia's story here.

  • Michele BEFORE

    Read Michele's story here.

  • Michele AFTER

    Read Michele's story here.

  • Stephanie BEFORE

    Ready Stephanie's story here.

  • Stephanie AFTER

    Ready Stephanie's story here.

  • Ruby BEFORE

    Read Ruby's story here.

  • Ruby AFTER

    Read Ruby's story here.

  • Chander BEFORE

    Read Chander's story here.

  • Chander AFTER

    Read Chander's story here.

  • Aaron BEFORE

    Read Aaron's story here.

  • Aaron AFTER

    Read Aaron's story here.

  • Raul BEFORE

    Read Raul's story here.

  • Raul AFTER

    Read Raul's story here.

  • Tammy BEFORE

    Ready Tammy's story here.

  • Tammy After

    Ready Tammy's story here.

  • Jason BEFORE

    Read Jason's story here.

  • Jason AFTER

    Read Jason's story here.

  • Meghan BEFORE

    Read Meghan's story here.

  • Meghan AFTER

    Read Meghan's story here.

  • Andrea And Michael BEFORE

    Read their story here.

  • Andrea And Michael AFTER

    Read their story here.

  • Ellen BEFORE

    Read Ellen's story here.

  • Ellen AFTER

    Read Ellen's story here.

  • Chad BEFORE

    Read Chad's story here.

  • Chad AFTER

    Read Chad's story here.

  • Caroline BEFORE

    Read Caroline's story here.

  • Caroline AFTER

    Read Caroline's story here.

  • Natasha BEFORE

    Read Natasha's story here.

  • Natasha AFTER

    Read Natasha's story here.

  • Jeannette BEFORE

    Read Jeannette's story here.

  • Jeannette AFTER

    Read Jeannette's story here.

  • Janis BEFORE

    Read Janis's story here.

  • Janis AFTER

    Read Janis's story here.

  • Gabe BEFORE

    Read Gabe's story here.

  • Gabe AFTER

    Read Gabe's story here.

  • Alicia BEFORE

    Read Alicia's story here.

  • Alicia AFTER

    Read Alicia's story here.

  • Natt BEFORE

    Read Natt's story here.

  • Natt AFTER

    Read Natt's story here.

  • Iris BEFORE

    Read Iris's story here.

  • Iris AFTER

    Read Iris's story here.

  • Ashley BEFORE

    Read Ashley's story here.

  • Ashley AFTER

    Read Ashley's story here.

  • Jacquelyn BEFORE

    Read Jacquelyn's story here.

  • Jacquelyn AFTER

    Read Jacquelyn's story here.

  • Natasha BEFORE

    Read Natasha's story here.

  • Natasha AFTER

    Read Natasha's story here.

  • Colene BEFORE

    Read Colene's story here.

  • Colene AFTER

    Read Colene's story here.

  • Heather BEFORE

    Read Heather's story here.

  • Heather AFTER

    Read Heather's story here.

  • Barbara BEFORE

    Read Barbara's story here.

  • Barbara AFTER

    Read Barbara's story here.

  • Keith BEFORE

    Read Keith's story here.

  • Keith AFTER

    Read Keith's story here.

  • Melissa BEFORE

    Read Melissa's story here.

  • Melissa AFTER

    Read Melissa's story here.

  • Brooke BEFORE

    Read Brooke's story here.

  • Brooke AFTER

    Read Brooke's story here.

  • Condola BEFORE

    Read Condola's story here.

  • Condola AFTER

    Read Condola's story here.

  • Jeremiah BEFORE

    Read Jeremiah's story here.

  • Jeremiah AFTER

    Read Jeremiah's story here.

  • Nancy BEFORE

    Read Nancy's story here.

  • Nancy AFTER

    Read Nancy's story here.

  • Stevie BEFORE

    Read Stevie's story here.

  • Stevie AFTER

    Read Stevie's story here.

  • Jen BEFORE

    Read Jen's story here.

  • Jen AFTER

    Read Jen's story here.

  • Kim BEFORE

    Read Kim's story here.

  • Kim AFTER

    Read Kim's story here.

  • Maritza BEFORE

    Read Maritza's story here.

  • Maritza AFTER

    Read Maritza's story here.

  • Giuseppe BEFORE

    Read Giuseppe's story here.

  • Giuseppe AFTER

    Read Giuseppe's story here.

  • Paco BEFORE

    Read Paco's story here.

  • Paco AFTER

    Read Paco's story here.

  • Hattie BEFORE

    Read Hattie's story here.

  • Hattie AFTER

    Read Hattie's story here.

  • Yvette BEFORE

    Read Yvette's story here.

  • Yvette AFTER

    Read Yvette's story here.

  • Mark BEFORE

    Read Mark's story here.

  • Mark AFTER

    Read Mark's story here.

  • Trevor BEFORE

    Read Trevor's story here.

  • Trevor AFTER

    Read Trevor's story here.

  • Anthony BEFORE

    Read Anthony's story here.

  • Anthony AFTER

    Read Anthony's story here.

  • Cory BEFORE

    Read Cory's story here.

  • Cory AFTER

    Read Cory's story here.

  • Tom BEFORE

    Read Tom's story here.

  • Tom AFTER

    Read Tom's story here.

  • Alex BEFORE

    Read Alex's story here.

  • Alex AFTER

    Read Alex's story here.

  • Ben BEFORE

    Read Ben's story here.

  • Ben AFTER

    Read Ben's story here.

  • Emily BEFORE

    Read Emily's story here.

  • Emily AFTER

    Read Emily's story here.

  • Fred BEFORE

    Read Fred's story here.

  • Fred AFTER

    Read Fred's story here.

  • Ann BEFORE

    Read Ann's story here.

  • Ann AFTER

    Read Ann's story here.

  • Kristine BEFORE

    Read Kristine's story here.

  • Kristine AFTER

    Read Kristine's story here.

  • John BEFORE

    Read John's story here.

  • John AFTER

    Read John's story here.

  • Amanda BEFORE

    Read Amanda's story here.

  • Amanda AFTER

    Read Amanda's story here.

  • Hiram BEFORE

    Read Hiram's story here.

  • Hiram AFTER

    Read Hiram's story here.

  • Jennie BEFORE

    Read Jennie's story here.

  • Jennie AFTER

    Read Jennie's story here.

  • Caroline BEFORE

    Read Caroline's story here.

  • Caroline AFTER

    Read Caroline's story here.

  • Amanda BEFORE

    Read Amanda's story here.

  • Amanda AFTER

    Read Amanda's story here.

  • Laura BEFORE

    Read Laura's story here.

  • Laura AFTER

    Read Laura's story here.

  • Elizabeth BEFORE

    Read Elizabeth's story here.

  • Elizabeth AFTER

    Read Elizabeth's story here.

  • Lyndsey BEFORE

    Read Lyndsey's story here.

  • Lyndsey AFTER

    Read Lyndsey's story here.

  • Natasha BEFORE

    Read Natasha's story here.

  • Natasha AFTER

    Read Natasha's story here.

  • Alison BEFORE

    Read Alison's story here.

  • Alison AFTER

    Read Alison's story here.

  • Troy BEFORE

    Read Troy's story here.

  • Troy AFTER

    Read Troy's story here.

  • Jason BEFORE

    Read Jason's story here.

  • Jason AFTER

    Read Jason's story here.

  • Kim BEFORE

    Read Kim's story here.

  • Kim AFTER

    Read Kim's story here.

  • Jaylene BEFORE

    Read Jaylene's story here.

  • Jaylene AFTER

    Read Jaylene's story here.

  • Brian BEFORE

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Brian AFTER

    Read Brian's story here.

  • Edward BEFORE

    Read Edward's story here.

  • Edward AFTER

    Read Edward's story here.

  • Elizabeth BEFORE

    Read Elizabeth's story here.

  • Elizabeth AFTER

    Read Elizabeth's story here.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations