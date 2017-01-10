Huffpost Canada ca
Polar Bears In Jeopardy Over Climate Change: U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service

You've probably seen a photo of a sad and confused polar bear near a tiny ice floe, desperately searching for food.

The image has become a symbol of climate change's devastating effect on Arctic wildlife populations, and as the U.S. government confirmed Monday, the devastation is all too real.

hungry polar bearNorwegian news photographer Stein J Bjoerge captured a young male eating birds and eggs from nests at Magdalenafjord at Spitsbergen.

The U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service said rapid loss of sea ice is jeopardizing the polar bear's future.

"Its fate is not determined by the stars, but by our willingness and ability to address climate change."

Polar bears were first listed as a threatened species in 2008 due to melting sea ice. The department estimated the current polar bear population is about 26,000.

polar bear ice floeA polar bear on pack ice north of Svalbard, Norway.

The department announced its plan to help protect and ensure the survival of the polar bear population, including habitat protection, reducing oil spill contamination, and reducing conflicts between bears and humans.

But they said no matter what the department does, polar bears still need more long-term action that addresses global warming.

If greenhouse-gas emissions continue at current levels through the 21st century, polar bears could disappear, the department says.

The World Wildlife Foundation says since polar bears can move across long distances, they might be able to adapt to ongoing geographic changes in their environment.

But their reliance on sea ice for traveling, hunting prey, and mating makes them vulnerable to climate change.

polar bearsPolar bears in Manitoba.

Melting sea ice is also changing polar bears' behaviours, according to National Geographic.

They're eating different foods, spending more time ashore during the summertime, and even storing leftover food for later.

Polar Bears In Churchilll, Man.
of

  • Two polar bears sparring and play-fighting in Churchill, Man. When mating occurs in April and May out on the frozen Bay, these fights will be for real.

  • One of many polar bear alert warning signs posted inside the town of Churchill, Man.

  • Natural Resource Officer Bob Windsor with a tranquilized polar bear at release site during 2010 in Churchill, Man. The town runs a polar bear prison to handle bears which roam the town looking for food. The 28-cell jail is the only one of it's kind in the world and holds its prisoners for around 30 days before releasing them into the wild.

  • The Polar Bear Holding facility seen during 2011 in Churchill, Man.

  • Mantioba Natural Resources Officer Shaun Bobier tows a tranquilized polar bear after it spent two weeks in the holding facility, got a lip tattoo, a tracking ear tag, and a through measuring for size, and is headed for a cargo net to be air lifted by helicopter out of town in 2007.

  • Young bears watch the two older polar bears spar in Manitoba.

  • Polar bear mother and cub in Churchill, Man. in an image from a book "My Favourite Animal Families" by British wildlife photographer Steve Bloom.

  • A polar bear plays with a bush on the tundra while waiting for the Hudson Bay to freeze in 2007 outside Churchill, Man.

  • Two polar bears play near the shoreline of Hudson Bay in 2007 outside Churchill, Man. as they wait for the bay to freeze over.

  • Manitoba Natural Resources Officer Shaun Bobier takes a look at the last polar bear trap in operation for the season and proceeds to close it as most of the polar bears have moved out of the city on Nov. 17, 2007.

Conversations