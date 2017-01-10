"My mom loves her garden, anytime I did anything to piss her off, I had to add to her garden. Doesn't sound that bad right? Well, when I told her I was failing English back in high school, my punishment was to build her a pond. It took me a solid week of work to dig it out, line it, shape it, fill it and then plant all the crap around it. She told me after that, that she really hated the 30-year-old cherry tree in the yard and if my grades didn't improve I'd be removing it." ~ Douglerful

"My mom made me write apology letters from when I was little up into high school. Not only did I hate writing them, but she kept all of them so now they're great for a laugh." ~ wasatchyourback

"My seven-year-old daughter who loves fashion [messed] up real bad one day. We had tried every standard punishment and nothing ever seemed to phase her. Then my husband had the idea to 'ground her from fashion.' We made her wear solid coloured T-shirts with plain jeans ans sneakers to school -- no accessories -- for two weeks. That one got her attention. ~ jzzanthapuss

"In the late '80s/early '90s, my two older sisters were obsessed with how high they could tease their bangs and used a ton of hairspray. One of the punishments that my parents used when they would misbehave was taking away hairspray. You would think it was a fate worse than death, having flat hair."

"'I'm very disappointed in your behaviour.' My dad was a therapist. He knew how to discipline without ever raising his voice." ~ Monkeylint

"When I was in high school, my mother would shoot me with cold water from a squirt bottle if I didn't get up right away. It was super effective." ~ sixth_in_line

"If any of us kids started acting up in a store, my mom would immediately drop what she was intending to buy and head home. This way we learned that going to the store was a privilege, and we couldn't throw temper tantrums or scream in public. She said usually after the second time we learned our lesson and never had another problem again." ~ kaeide

"My sister and I threw a tantrum in a store one day so my mother got on the floor and threw a tantrum, too. We both just stood there and stared at her. We never did it again."

"I have an older brother who loved to annoy me. One day I was a bad boy so my parents took away my Game Boy and put my older brother in charge of it for two weeks. The torment was real." ~ futureblackpopstar

"The first and only time I stole something I was 13 and got caught at a bookstore in NYC for stealing a couple DVDs. (Mind you, I bought a bunch first and then shoplifted a few and put them in my bag.) Long story short, my dad walked me around the city for hours forcing me to tell strangers on the way that I was a thief and to tell them what I had done. Almost everyone he had me tell on the subways and buses/streets gave me mixed reactions and disapproval. I'll never steal again." ~ entheoapotheosis

"My mom used to make my brother and I sit on the couch and hold hands when we wouldn't stop fighting. At about the 15-minute mark, you start to feel so ridiculous that you can't stop giggling and you'd make up."

My mother would make me write an essay whenever I screwed up. The essay had to include identifying the incorrect behaviour, why it was incorrect and steps I would take to keep from committing the blunder in the future. When the essay was finished I had to read it aloud in front of the whole family. I hated it, but it worked." ~ Einhander1251

"They took my door off the hinges. No more smoking out of my window after that."

"When I was younger, I pissed off my mom pretty good. I don't even remember exactly what I did, but when I got home from school my bedroom was empty. She took everything out, my TV, VCR, clothes, even my pillow and sheets. I had to do chores and earn back everything bit by bit, one chore for each item. I started with my pillow, blankets, sheets and clothes so I could sleep and go to school the next day. It took me nearly two weeks to get everything back." ~ imnotacrazyperson

"If we left our things in the wrong place it would go missing until we searched for it, often times it would take us days, even weeks to find it again. Particularly upsetting when I left my Game Boy in the bathroom, I didn't find it for months. It only had to happen once for me never to leave it out of place again." ~ RamsesIC

"I stole my parenting technique from my dad. My son is off to college, but I never once 'punished' him. If he did something wrong we would talk about it. And talk about it. And talk about it. Until it got through. After a while, I could just give him the eye and say 'do we need to talk about this?' and 'Noooooo not a talk! I'll be good' would be the immediate answer. It's not the easiest method, not at first anyway. But the most effective." ~ BuckminsterJones