It was a soft tribute, but else would could people expect from Drake?

The Toronto rapper posted a tribute to outgoing U.S. President on Instagram Tuesday, praising Barack Obama for his leadership over the past eight years.

“As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.”

To commemorate his feelings, he shared a Photoshop image of Obama — mashed with the rapper’s recognizable head and facial hair.

Maybe it’s a look Obama will consider after he leaves the White House on Jan. 20.

Maybe.

The tender yet strange homage seems to Drake's way of making a self-reference to parody lyrics he performed last year on Saturday Night Live.

During that May appearance as host and musical guest, he mocked how everything he does gets embalmed as an Internet meme:

Trying to say you really care about me but then you put my picture on E.T./How can I explain to my mama when you’ve got my beard on Obama.

Obama delivered his final address as president in Chicago, breaking away from a tradition of broadcasting the president’s last speech from the Oval Office.

