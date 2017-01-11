Huffpost Canada Living ca
Masturbating At Work Is More Common Than You Think

According to a recent survey by Time Out New York, 39 per cent of office workers admit to masturbating in the office john — slightly more than the 31 per cent of men that admitted to rubbing one out in 2012 according to Glamour.

And it's not just men doing the deed. According to Time Out, men and women, gay or straight, are all willing to admit they've indulged in some self-love in their workplace washroom stall for various reasons.

“If I’m really hungover at work, masturbating helps me feel better,” one practitioner told Time Out while another admitted “I’m just a horny lady.”

Regardless of the reasons, masturbating at work might actually be a good thing for both employees and employers.

Researchers at the University of Michigan say masturbating on the regular boosts endorphins and hormones which lowers cortisol (a stress hormone) in the body. And women who frequently masturbate are believed to have higher self-confidence than those who shy away from self-pleasure.

It's so beneficial that Mark Sergeant, a senior lecturer in psychology at Nottingham Trent University, suggests workers should take masturbation breaks as a motivational reward for completing a long list of to-dos, Metro.co.uk reports.

Think about that next time you're waiting for a stall in the office loo.

  • Hey, Everyone Is Doing It!

    If you're holding back on masturbation because you feel like you’re doing something strange or wrong, let go of those feelings. Blogger and sex expert Emily Nagoski's research shows that the vast majority of women, across all ages and backgrounds, masturbate. It’s completely normal, folks.

  • Like Anything In Life, Do Your Research

    Not sure what really turns you on? Do a bit of digging. Read erotica, watch porn, visit a sex store, fantasize — treat masturbation like an experiment and explore things you haven’t tried before, says sex and intimacy coach Rebekah Beneteau. "You might be surprised at what actually arouses you,” she says. "And these things don't have to make it into the real world. The body can’t tell the difference between physical activity and conceptual thought."

  • Think Moisture

    Lubrication — natural or otherwise — is the key to a quality session of alone time. "Make sure you use something without sugars or parabens in it,” advises Erika Moen, creator of the NSFW sex toy-review comic Oh Joy Sex Toy “Those things can cause yeast infections and generally do not do any favours to your vulva.” And if you need a bit of help, don’t feel shy about adding some lubricant — Moen likes the Sliquid line.

  • Bring In A Literary Assist

    Many women find erotica to be stimulating, and there’s an ever-increasing variety available, both in books and online. "Scientific studies have shown that women are generally more turned on by narrative,” Beneteau says. If you want to try out some erotica to see if it works for you, author Alessandra Torre has an erotic serial through Cosmopolitan. Each issue of Bust magazine also features a “one-handed read” that’s perfect for a quick libido boost. Your local sex toy shop may also have a collection of erotic books, beyond 50 Shades Of Grey.

  • Go Beyond Penetration

    Ninety per cent of women masturbate without penetration, according to research cited by Nagoski. "Popular culture has made it look like vaginal penetration is where it's at for pleasure,” Moen says, "but the majority of people with vulvas actually need direct clitoral stimulation to climax.” Focus your attention more widely than just penetration to increase your odds of a satisfying session. Also, try touching others parts of your body, like your breasts, nipples and thighs.

  • Make A Habit Of Fantasizing

    Indulging in your own fantasies can make masturbation more enjoyable. "A lot of women can get bored of or frustrated by masturbation, especially if they don't yet know how to orgasm,” Marin says. "Fantasizing is a great way to help yourself stay in the mood, keep your mind from getting distracted, and give yourself enough time to reach orgasm."

  • Take Your Time

    "It's not a race,” Moen says. “Give your vulva plenty of time to warm up and become turned on from your stimulation.” Everyone gets to climax at a different speed — don’t feel bad if yours is a bit more leisurely.

  • Remove Distractions

    It can be hard to take time out for ourselves for anything, even a little self-love. Try to cut out the usual distractions, like turning off your phone ringer. “For women who tend to get distracted, sometimes I recommend trying to rate your level of pleasure on a 1-10 scale as you masturbate,” Marin suggests, "or to try comparing two different strokes to see which one you like better in that moment."

  • Play With New Toys

    Mix things up by bringing some new equipment into the mix. Marin recommends the Minna Limon as a favourite vibrator. "It has squeeze control, meaning the harder you squeeze it, the stronger it vibrates,” she said. "You don't have to mess with knobs or buttons, and it allows women to have much more sensitive control over the stimulation it delivers.”

  • Bring In The Big Guns

    If you want some heavy duty outside help, or you would like to take a direct route to orgasm, bring in the classic vibrator: the Magic Wand massager, formerly called the Hitachi Magic Wand. And if you’re feeling like splurging on yourself, Moen recommends the Doxy instead.

  • Get Some Outside Help

    If you feel lost, or just want to get some new pointers, there are workshops and seminars focusing on masturbation that you might enjoy. For example, Marin is launching an online program to help women learn how to orgasm, and masturbation will be much of the focus. A local sex toy shop may have listings about events near you, or even play host to one.

