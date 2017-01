ADVERTISEMENT

Natalie Portman says Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for co-starring in 2011's "No Strings Attached.''

Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of "No Strings Attached" on January 11, 2011 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Portman tells Marie Claire she knew about the pay difference at the time the film was being made, but wasn't as miffed as she should have been. She tells the magazine, "we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.''

The 35-year-old says she doesn't "think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities.'' She says women need to "be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.''

Kutcher's representatives didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.