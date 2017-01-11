-
Actress Natalie Portman who plays Queen Amidala in the new Star Wars movie, The Phantom Menace arrives for the Royal Premier of the eagerly awaited film at the Odean in London's Leicester Square 14 July 1999. A crowd of thousands hoped to catch a glimpse of the movie stars as they turned up for the screening attended by the Prince of Wales. (Photo credit should read SINEAD LYNCH/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the screening of 'Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones' May 12, 2002 in New York City. The Children's Aid Society benefit screening took place at the Tribeca Film Festival on the festival's last day. The film opens May 16, 2002 nationwide. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the International Neuroscience Foundation's second annual benefit February 27, 2003 in New York City. Portman is the foundation's honarary chairperson. (Photo by Keith Bedford/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK - DECEMBER 9: Actress Natalie Portman attends the premiere of the film 'Cold Mountain' at the Ziegfeld Theater December 9, 2003 in New York City. The film opens nationwide December 25. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman attends the 2003 Presentation of the 18th Annual American Cinematheque Award at the Beverly Hilton November 14, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman arrives to the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Closer' on November 22, 2004 at the Mann Village, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Actress Natalie Portman arrives at Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the U.S. Open on September 12, 2004 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)
-
US actress Natalie Portman poses during the photo call for US director George Lucas' film 'Star Wars : Episode III - Revenge of the Siths', 15 May 2005 at the 58th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival. The seminal sci-fi saga 'Star Wars' comes to a rousing close 15 May when the final episode in the six-part series gets its international premiere at the Cannes film festival. The Cannes film festival, the world's top showcase of cinema, started 11 May with a slew of veteran auteurs lining up for the prestigious Palme d'Or prize, and Hollywood muscling in to promote this year's blockbusters. AFP PHOTO FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman looks on during an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live July 22, 2005 at MTV Studios in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman poses at the Paris Las Vegas during ShoWest, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners March 16, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Portman was named Female Star of the Year. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman attends the premiere of 'V For Vendetta' at The Rose Theater at Lincoln Center on March 13, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on November 12, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the premiere of The Darjeeling Limited, 04 October 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. The film is about three American brothers, who have not spoken to each other in a year, set off on a train voyage across India with a plan to find themselves and bond. AFP PHOTO/GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman attends the 2008 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 10, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman attends the 'Birdwatchers - La Terra Degli Uomini Rossi' film premiere at the Sala Grande during the 65th Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2008 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman poses backstage at IFP's 19th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani, Wall Street on November 30, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for IFP)
-
Actress Natalie Portman attends the New York City Ballet 2009-2010 season opening night celebration at the David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on November 24, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman attends the Dior celebration of the reopening of its 57th Street Boutique at the LVMH Tower Magic Room on December 8, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 'Black Swan' closing night gala during AFI FEST 2010 presented by Audi held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 11, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
In this Feb .27, 2011 file photo, Natalie Portman poses backstage with the Oscar for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Black Swan" at the 83rd Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Portman gave birth to her first child with fiance Benjamin Millepied, the choreographer of "Black Swan," People magazine reported Tuesday, June 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
-
Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on February 26, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
-
Actress Natalie Portman attends New York City Ballet's 2012 Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 10, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
-
Natalie Portman visits 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon' on November 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
-
Natalie Portman attends a screening of 'Thor: The Dark World' hosted by The Cinema Society And Dior Beauty at 79 Crosby Street on November 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
-
Natalie Portman attends the Guggenheim International Gala, made possible by Dior, at the Guggenheim Museum on November 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Dior)
-
Natalie Portman attends the World Premiere of 'Thor: The Dark World' at Odeon Leicester Square on October 22, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)