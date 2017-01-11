ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis is a proud supporter of public breastfeeding.

On Sunday, the 80-year-old gave a service at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, which included 28 baptisms. During the ceremony, a few of the infants started crying, which the Pope chalked up to being hungry.

“Since the ceremony is a little long, someone’s crying because he’s hungry,” he said. “That’s the way it is. You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus.”

This isn’t the first time he has advocated for public breastfeeding. In 2015, during another baptism ceremony of 33 infants, Pope Francis encouraged mothers to nurse their children.

“You mothers give your children milk and even now, if they cry because they are hungry, breast-feed them, don’t worry,” he said.