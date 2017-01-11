Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Pope Francis Is All For Public Breastfeeding

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Pope Francis is a proud supporter of public breastfeeding.

On Sunday, the 80-year-old gave a service at the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, which included 28 baptisms. During the ceremony, a few of the infants started crying, which the Pope chalked up to being hungry.

“Since the ceremony is a little long, someone’s crying because he’s hungry,” he said. “That’s the way it is. You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus.”

Watch the video above to hear more.

This isn’t the first time he has advocated for public breastfeeding. In 2015, during another baptism ceremony of 33 infants, Pope Francis encouraged mothers to nurse their children.

“You mothers give your children milk and even now, if they cry because they are hungry, breast-feed them, don’t worry,” he said.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
13 Handy Hacks For Breastfeeding Mamas
of
  • Boob Cubes

    When pumping, you can save on one-time-use storage bags by using ice-cube trays for storing breast milk. Each cube is about one ounce of milk, so you know exactly how much you're getting each time you need to prep a bottle. Get the instructions here: One Crafty Mama

  • No-Spill Pour

    Breast milk is liquid gold, so we don't want to lose a drop. After pumping, it can be messing to pour the milk from the bottle to the storage bags. So one mom had a brilliant idea: use the detachable flange from the pump as a funnel! (You could just use a kitchen funnel, too, of course.) Get the instructions here: Pinterest

  • Pump Straight To The Bag

    Want to avoid the pour all together? Just pump directly into the storage bag. All you need is a little tape. Get the instructions here: A Great & Many Things

  • Breast Milk Storage

    We've seen a few different ways to store breast milk in your freezer, but empty pop can boxes look like the best method. They are just the right size and give you ample space. Get the instructions here: Fit Mommy Diaries

  • Leak Proof

    Leaky boobs are a real thing when breastfeeding. If you don't have breast pads, just cut a pantyliner (or pad for heavy leakage) in half and stick it to the inside of your bra. Instant absorption! Get the instructions here: Mayahood

  • Reusable Pads

    If you have the sewing skills, you can make your own breast pads to catch all the leaks. Get the instructions here: Vivat Veritas

  • Milk On The Go

    If you're bottle-feeding on the go, you can heat up breast milk with this simple trick: Put a baby bottle of breast milk in a travel mug and add hot water to keep everything warm. Get the instructions here: Tools N Applications

  • Soothe Sore Nipples

    Place aloe vera gel in breast milk bags to make soothing gel pads for your cracked or sore nipples. Get the instructions here: Pinterest

  • Milk-sicles

    When your baby is teething, you can provide soothing relief by freezing pacifiers in your milk. Get the instructions here: ANWJohnston

  • Mammory Minders

    Can't remember which boob your baby fed on last? Use these little magnetic clips to keep track. You can also use a safety pin! Buy the clips here: MagMinders/Etsy

  • DIY Nursing Cami

    With a cut of the scissors and a few stitches, you can create your own nursing tanks in less than 10 minutes. Can't sew? This blogger has a no-sew solution, too... elastics! Get the instructions here: Baby Belly Kelli

  • Hands-Free Pumping

    Two hair elastics are all it takes to pump hands-free. You'll feel like MacGyver with this rig. Get the instructions here: Balanced Breastfeeding

  • Big Breast Problems

    If you have ample bosoms, your hand can get sore holding up your breast for your baby to feed. Instead, roll up a receiving blanket and tuck it under your breast. Now you have one hand free! Get the instructions here: Balanced Breastfeeding

  • Pin these hacks!

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations