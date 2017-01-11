Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Kids Surprise Their Stepmom With Gift Of Adoption Papers

An Ontario stepmom received a priceless gift for her birthday in December.

Keri McNaught thought she was about to unwrap some new clothes when her 16-year-old stepson, Travis, handed her a package at her birthday party. She was a little curious about why her family was filming her.

"I had no clue ... I said, 'I hope it fits,'" McNaught told The Huffington Post Canada with a laugh.

But, when McNaught opened the package, she instead saw legal documents — and when she realized what the papers were, she was moved to tears.

Her husband, Rob, and her two kids, gifted her adoption papers.

"It meant the world to me," she said.

mcnaught family
The McNaught family (Tanner, Travis, Rob, Keri, Ava and Megan) poses for a group photo. (Photo: Keri McNaught)

McNaught says Travis' mom left him before he was one year old, and her nine-year-old stepdaughter Ava's mom was fighting mental illness when she took her own life last year.

"I love these kids to death. It meant everything."

McNaught said the entire family would go to the Sault Ste. Marie courthouse to file the paperwork together.

Watch her reaction to the heartwarming surprise above.

