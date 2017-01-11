Huffpost Canada ca
Toronto Police Tow Jeep Stuck On Lake Ontario Ice

A Toronto driver accidentally stranded himself and his passenger Tuesday after driving onto frozen Lake Ontario.

Toronto Police responded to the scene at Cherry Beach on Tuesday morning where the jeep was stuck on the ice.

"The driver was trying to impress a passenger. I think it was someone trying to be adventurous," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook took CBC News.

The jeep was sinking in about half-a-metre of water, so police had to use their marine towing equipment to pull the vehicle out, blogTO reported.

Police told CP24 that the driver would foot the bill for their rescue.

  • Avoid Storms

    Unless travel is absolutely necessary, stay off the roads during major storms. If you must travel, plan to take the safest, shortest route possible and ensure you have your winter emergency kit in the vehicle.

  • Slow Down

    Slow down when highway conditions are not ideal. The posted speed limit is intended for ideal road conditions. Even if the posted speed is 110 km/h, that doesn’t mean you should travel at that speed if road conditions or visibility are poor. Motorists have a legal obligation to drive according to road conditions. You can be charged with a traffic offence if you drive too fast for the conditions.

  • Traction Is Important

    Ensure your vehicle is in a safe mechanical condition. It is not recommended to travel in winter conditions if your vehicle is equipped with summer tires. Traction is of the utmost importance.

  • Never Use Cruise Control

    Never use cruise control in winter conditions. Avoid sudden moves by anticipating turns or lane changes. Abrupt changes in direction or slamming on the brakes could cause you to spin out of control.

  • Headlights On

    Keep your headlights on all the time - don’t rely on daytime running lights. Low beams are more effective than high beams in fog or heavy snow conditions. Also, turning on your headlights will activate your tail lights making you more visible from behind.

  • Have Time To Stop

    On a wet or slick surface, allow yourself at least three times the normal following distance to stop.

  • Watch For Bridges

    Remember that bridge decks may be slippery even when other parts of the highway are not, since they are subject to greater temperature fluctuations.

  • Know Your Braking System

    Know your braking system and how it reacts on ice. Always be gentle with braking pressure on slick roads.

  • Emergency Kit

    You should carry an emergency road kit in your vehicle’s trunk or cargo space. Pack or replenish these supplies:

  • Blanket or Sleeping Bag

  • Extra Clothing And Footwear

  • Emergency Non-Perishable Food

  • Candle in a Deep Tin

  • Waterproof Matches

  • First Aid Kit

  • Flashlight With Extra Batteries

  • Fire Extinguisher

  • Booster Cables

  • Ice Scraper

  • Snow Brush

  • Paper Towels or Rags

  • Road Map

  • Compass

  • Sand, Road Salt or Kitty Litter

  • Shovel

  • Ensure Your Cell Phone Is Charged

