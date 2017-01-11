ADVERTISEMENT

A Toronto driver accidentally stranded himself and his passenger Tuesday after driving onto frozen Lake Ontario.

Toronto Police responded to the scene at Cherry Beach on Tuesday morning where the jeep was stuck on the ice.

"The driver was trying to impress a passenger. I think it was someone trying to be adventurous," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook took CBC News.

Jeep driver wandered off-road. Didn't realize under snow was lake. Will face tow-bill. #ItsaJeepThing #54710 ^vk



https://t.co/vEdZNtzSzK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 10, 2017

The jeep was sinking in about half-a-metre of water, so police had to use their marine towing equipment to pull the vehicle out, blogTO reported.

Police told CP24 that the driver would foot the bill for their rescue.



Watch the rescue above.

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.