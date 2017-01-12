Huffpost Canada Living ca
Andrew Garfield Kissed Ryan Reynolds For The Sweetest Reason

Any excuse to talk about that makeout session between Andrew Garfield and Canadian cutie Ryan Reynolds, right?

On Sunday, the two actors sent the Internet into meltdown mode when they shared a passionate kiss at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards after Reynolds lost to fellow Canuck Ryan Gosling for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

Let's see that hot kiss again:

If you were wondering what made the Hollywood hotties so amorous, well, you're about to get your answer — and be prepared to swoon.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday, Garfield explained that he smooched the "Deadpool" star because he wanted to be supportive of his friend who lost the coveted award.

"I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him, no matter whether he won or lost," the "Hacksaw Ridge" star said. "I just wanted him to know that [winning] doesn’t matter, it’s how you play the game. He showed up, he gave his all, it doesn’t change anything in my heart."

Can he get any sweeter? We think not.

andrew garfieldStephen Colbert and guest Andrew Garfield during Tuesday's show in New York. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Even Garfield's ex, Emma Stone, is happy for their bromance. "I mean, I'm happy for them, honestly, you know? Good for them," she told ET's Kevin Frazier.

And, as seen in the clip below, we now know that Garfield is more than willing to spread the love around.

