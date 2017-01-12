Huffpost Canada Style ca
Camila Cabello Says She Felt 'Sexualized' In Fifth Harmony

As Fifth Harmony fans are still mourning Camila Cabillo's decision to leave the band, the songstress herself is getting candid about the ugly side of pop music.

In a Lenny Letter interview with Lena Dunham, the 19-year-old discussed the pressure of appearing sexy in the public eye, and how she often felt objectified when she was in the group.

"Especially with being in a girl group, there’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention," she said in the interview that was conducted just days before announcing her departure from Fifth Harmony.

"Unfortunately, sex sells."

But the young starlet does explain that there is nothing wrong with expressing your sexuality.

"There's definitely been times where there's stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I've had to put my foot down," she said. "There's nothing wrong with showing sexuality. If you have that inside, it's just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that's amazing. I love that."

Fifth Harmony formed on the second season of "The X Factor (U.S.)" in 2012 when Camila was only 15-years-old. She notes it was difficult being in the spotlight during those years.

"You have to grow into yourself," she said. "I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones."

Her advice for young girls trying to break into the entertainment industry?

"If you’re not ready for it, put your foot down.”

Fifth Harmony's first performance without Camila is set for Jan. 18 during the 2017 People's Choice Awards.

