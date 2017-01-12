Huffpost Canada Living ca
How To Say 'No' To Your Boss Like A Professional

Telling your boss or coworkers "no" is never easy — but sometimes it's necessary. Especially when you're already got plenty on your plate at work.

But just because you can't take on any additional tasks doesn't mean you can't still provide solutions to help them out.

You may feel guilty about turning down your colleagues but rather than looking it as a disappointment, consider it a chance to show you can prioritize and understand responsibility.

And when that moment comes, you'll want to know how to pull if off with grace and confidence, so give the video above a view to see how it's done.

“A Better 9-To-5” is a new series from HuffPost Canada Studios that aims to help you make the most of your work day. Each episode offers tips, tricks and life hacks you can use at the office to increase your productivity and well-being. From asking your boss for a raise to taking care of your constantly-sitting body to keeping your desk germ-free, this is adulting at work made easy.

6 Simple Ways Of Saying NO
  • Be Self-Aware

    Acknowledging your tendency to say "yes" is the an important stepping stone to the brave new world that puts you in control. "The first step is becoming aware of damaging behaviours," advises behaviour analyst Dr Kathleen Fuller, "with this awareness as the golden key for change".

  • Buy Yourself Some Time

    "If you’re uncomfortable being so firm, or are dealing with pushy people, it’s OK to say, “Let me think about it and get back to you”", advises wellness coach Elizabeth Scott.This gives you a chance to review your schedule and helps avoid getting pressured into taking on too much without thinking through the implications.

  • Don't Say Yes Just Because You Are Free

    If you need a night off, say no. We have a tendency to think that it's not socially acceptable to say that you can’t do something because you’re not busy. But it should be.

  • Honesty Is The Best Policy

    Don't fabricate reasons to get out of an obligation, says the Mayo Clinic. "The truth is always the best way to turn down a friend, family member or co-worker." Making up an excuse is always more stressful in the long-run. It's best to face the music straight away...

  • Take Guilt Out Of The Equation

    "Don't agree to a request you would rather decline because of feelings of guilt or obligation", advises the Mayo Clinic. "Doing so will likely lead to additional stress and resentment."

  • Politely Decline The Debretts Way

    At a loss for words? If all else fails, do as QE2 would do. According to Debretts, the authority on correct etiquette, reply on "good-quality cream or white writing paper". The etiquette aficionados offer the following sample reply: "Lord and Lady White thank the Master of the Worshipful Company of Clockmakers for his kind invitation for Saturday, 12 February, which they much regret being unable to accept." Copy. Edit. Send.

